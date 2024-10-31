fbpx
President Biden Proclaims November as Native American Heritage Month

November 01, 2024 Levi Rickert
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday proclaimed November 2024 as Native American Heritage Month.
Currents

American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association Selects Awardees for Annual Excellence in Tourism Awards

November 01, 2024 Native News Online Staff Currents 205
The American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) recognized the best of travel and cultural tourism across Native Nations and communities at its annual Excellence in Tourism Industry Awards. Awardees were announced on October 30, 2024, at the 26th Annual American Indigenous Tourism Conference held at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville, Louisiana.
Opinion

Indigenous Leadership: A Pillar in Confronting the Climate Crisis, Championing Human Rights, and Upholding Civic Responsibility

November 01, 2024 Fawn Sharp Opinion 175
Guest Opinion. As we face the unprecedented climate crisis, Indigenous leadership is not merely beneficial; it is indispensable. Indigenous peoples have safeguarded and stewarded our planet’s natural resources for generations, guided by profound respect for the Earth and a duty to protect future generations. Now, more than ever, the world needs the wisdom, resilience, and stewardship that Indigenous leaders uniquely bring. Our survival in this rapidly changing world may well depend on it.

Thank You Joe! 

October 28, 2024 Levi Rickert Opinion 1386
Opinion. I keep thinking about my grandmother as a young child attending Genoa Indian Industrial School in Nebraska, 240 miles from her family in Mayetta, Kansas. Native children arrived by train in Genoa, where their first experience was being sprayed down for lice.
Sovereignty

ACHP Approves Landmark Exemption Allowing Native Hawaiian-Led Cultural Preservation Activities Without Federal Review

October 25, 2024 Kaili Berg Sovereignty 2202
The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) has taken a significant step toward integrating Indigenous Knowledge into its regulatory processes with the recent approval of an Exemption for Indigenous Knowledge-Informed Activities led by Native Hawaiian Organizations (NHOs).

Main Street to be Renamed Pawnee Nation

October 24, 2024 Oklahoma Native Magazine Sovereignty 848
PAWNEE RESERWVE, Okla. - Pawnee Mayor Cottle and other City officials held a Special Meeting at 10:00 a.m. at City Hall (located at 510 Illinois) to deliberate possible action to rename main street (currently Harrison Street) as Pawnee Nation Street.
Education

Linda LeGarde Grover Named the 2025 "TCJ Student" Guest Editor

October 29, 2024 Native News Online Staff Education 561
TCJ Student is excited to announce that renowned author Linda LeGarde Grover (Bois Forte of Ojibwe), professor emeritus of American Indian studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth, will serve as guest editor for its 2025 edition. She joins a distinguished group of writers, poets, and artists who have previously contributed as guest editors or essayists for TCJ Student, including N. Scott Momaday, Luci Tapahonso, Daniel H. Wilson, Tommy Orange, Tiffany Midge, Gwen Westerman, Kelli Jo Ford, and Richard Van Camp.

Museum of the Southeast American Indian to host 2024 Lumbee Genealogy Symposium

October 24, 2024 Native News Online Staff Education 3219
The Museum of the Southeast American Indian at UNC Pembroke will host the 2024 Lumbee Genealogy Symposium titled Fighting for Native America – Lumbee, Coharie & Waccamaw-Siouan in the American Revolution . The event is scheduled for November 14 and 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, at Upchurch Auditorium in James A. Thomas Hall. Admission is free, and the public is welcome to attend.
Arts & Entertainment

Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum Unveils Seminole Patchwork Exhibit

October 31, 2024 Kaili Berg Arts & Entertainment 310
The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum has opened its latest exhibit, “ Taweekaache: Seminole Patchwork ,” a vivid showcase dedicated to the Seminole Tribe’s renowned patchwork tradition.

Washita Love Child: The Rise of Indigenous Rock Star Jesse Ed Davis (2024) Book Release with Douglas K. Miller

October 29, 2024 Native Oklahoma Arts & Entertainment 412
The Oklahoma Historical Society is thrilled to host the book release for Washita Love Child: The Rise of Indigenous Rock Star Jesse Ed Davis (2024) by Douglas K. Miller on the evening of Tuesday, November 12.
Health

Sac and Fox Nation Spotlights Mental Health, Resources

November 01, 2024 Native News Online Staff

Purcell Health Clinic Celebrates Two Decades of Service

October 29, 2024 Chickasaw Nation Media
Environment

On the Wisconsin-Iowa Border, the Mississippi River is Eroding Sacred Indigenous Mounds 

October 30, 2024 By Madeline Heim and Frank Vaisvilas,... Environment 726
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk , an independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri in partnership with Report for America , with major funding from the Walton Family Foundation.

'The Future of Yellowstone's Wild Bison' Comes to Bozeman, Montana

October 29, 2024 Kaili Berg Environment 1216
Yellowstone Voices, a Montana-based nonprofit dedicated to wildlife conservation and advocacy, will host a public educational event titled “The Future of Yellowstone’s Wild Bison” on Friday, November 1, 2024, at the Museum of the Rockies' Hager Auditorium in Bozeman, Mont.