Cherokee Nation Declares Food Emergency Due to Federal Shutdown

Details By Cherokee Phoenix October 29, 2025

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. ­– Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner on Oct. 28 declared a state of emergency due to food insecurity caused by the federal government shutdown, making over $6.75 million in emergency relief funding available.

“I cannot predict what Congress or the president will do to stop the impending hunger crisis, but I know what the Cherokee Nation is going to do,” Hoskin said. “We’re going to protect those in our region who are most at risk of hunger due to the federal government shutdown.”

The federal government experienced a funding lapse on Oct. 1 due to the failure of Congress to approve appropriations. Since then, a wide range of government agencies, programs and services have been shut down.

On Oct. 26, the United States Department of Agriculture announced that no benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, would be paid in November as a result of the federal funding lapse.

“Our government is operating fully, our books are balanced and we have strategic reserves,” Warner said. “Our resources are not unlimited, but we cannot and will not stand by while people suffer. So, we are taking action.”

Key actions directed by Chief Hoskin on Oct. 28 include:

Seamless immediate transition of eligible SNAP recipients, at their option, to the tribe’s federally funded Food Distribution Program , which has months of reserves available through its eight grocery store-style sites located in rural areas of the tribe’s 7,000-square-mile reservation.

, which has months of reserves available through its eight grocery store-style sites located in rural areas of the tribe’s 7,000-square-mile reservation. $4.5 million in direct payments to impacted Cherokee Nation citizens living within the reservation and contiguous counties receiving SNAP at levels based on average monthly SNAP payments in Oklahoma, around $185 per individual.

living within the reservation and contiguous counties receiving SNAP at levels based on average monthly SNAP payments in Oklahoma, around $185 per individual. $1.25 million in grants to food banks and similar food security non-profits within the reservation and in surrounding areas.

and similar food security non-profits within the reservation and in surrounding areas. $255,000 in grants to the tribe’s CCO-participating non-profit organizations within the reservation for various local food security programs.

Additionally, the tribe is prepared to continue its federally-funded WIC program for an additional month with tribal dollars if the federal shutdown continues past mid-November, at a cost of $750,000 at current participation levels.

Hoskin said these programs are contingent on the existence of a federal shutdown at the time of payment. If the federal government quickly reopens, Cherokee Nation will suspend these actions and save its strategic reserve funds for the future.

“Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner have made the right call on this emergency declaration,” Council Speaker Johnny Jack Kidwell said. “This emergency plan targets relief to thousands of Cherokee Nation citizens and provides support to potentially dozens of non-profits to help so many families in this region that will be hurt by the federal government shutdown.”

CN administration will tap funds available under the tribe’s Emergency Management Act and the Public Health and Wellness Fund Act, laws signed by Hoskin earlier this year.

The chief’s declaration also notifies the Tribal Council of his intent to seek funds from the tribe’s Sovereign Wealth Fund should the federal shutdown continue past Nov. 7.

The tribe’s Food Distribution, WIC, Head Start and Job Corps programs are among the most vulnerable to the impact of a prolonged federal shutdown.

“We cannot bail out the federal government of all its fiscal dysfunction,” Hoskin said. “But, as a responsible government, we can and we must steer some of our reserve funding immediately to stem the needless hunger this federal shutdown will impose in the coming weeks.”

Tribal officials will immediately reach out to food security non-profits in the region to discuss the grant of funds and develop an online application for eligible citizens.

Cherokee Nation citizens are encouraged to update their Gadugi Portal profiles in anticipation of available benefits to SNAP participants and to visit Cherokee Nation Human Services office to learn more about switching to the Food Distribution program.

Applications for payments are expected to be available by Nov. 3.

The Gadugi portal can be accessed on the tribe’s Cherokee.org website at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org/