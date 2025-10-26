Celebrating 50 Years: The Rockwell Museum Looks to the Future with "Native Now"

Details By Kaili Berg October 26, 2025

The Rockwell Museum will mark its 50th anniversary in 2026 with "Native Now: Contemporary Indigenous Art at The Rockwell Museum." The show will run from January 24 to May 4, 2026, and feature more than 40 works by over 30 artists.

The exhibit includes pieces by well-known names such as Jaune Quick-to-See Smith (Confederated Salish and Kootenai), Virgil Ortiz (Cochiti Pueblo), Wendy Red Star (Apsáalooke/Crow), Sarah Sense (Chitimacha/Choctaw), Hayden Haynes (Seneca Deer Clan, Kiowa, Mvskoke), Edgar Heap of Birds (Cheyenne, Arapaho), and Preston Singletary (Tlingit).

Additional works will be on loan through a partnership with Art Bridges, including pieces by Jeffrey Gibson (Mississippi Choctaw/Cherokee), Raven Halfmoon (Caddo), and Cannupa Hanska Luger (Three Affiliated Tribes of Fort Berthold).

"Since its founding in 1976, The Rockwell Museum has evolved through deep engagement with our community and a growing commitment to inclusive storytelling," Erin M. Coe, executive director of The Rockwell Museum, said in a press release. "'Native Now' reflects more than two decades of collecting shaped by partnerships with Native artists and advisors."

The show is divided into three sections: Indigenous Landscapes, Past/Future, and Thrivance. Together, they explore Native connections to the land, the blending of tradition and futurism, and the ongoing story of Indigenous survival and renewal.

The exhibition was co-curated by Amanda Lett from The Rockwell and Randee Spruce (Seneca Nation, Heron Clan) of the Seneca Iroquois National Museum.

"I am super thankful to be able to offer insight to the creation of this exhibition and the collaboration between the Onöhsagwë:de' Cultural Center at Seneca Iroquois National Museum and The Rockwell Museum," Spruce said in a press release.

Located in Corning’s historic City Hall, The Rockwell Museum is home to more than 3,000 works of art, with a growing focus on contemporary Native and American art. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free for youth under 17, with discounts for students, locals, and seniors.

