Assemblymember James C. Ramos Honored with 2025 Outstanding Achievement in California Indian Law Award

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert October 30, 2025

Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino) was recognized by the California Indian Law Association, Inc. (CILA) as the 2025 recipient of CILA’s Outstanding Achievement in California Indian Law Award. The honor was presented during the organization’s sold-out awards dinner held October 23 at Graton Resort and Casino as part of the 25th Annual California Indian Law Conference.

Erica Costa was also recognized at the event, receiving the 2025 Outstanding Young Attorney Award.

Upon accepting the award, Ramos said,

“Tonight I was honored to receive the 2025 Outstanding Achievement in Indian Law Award from the California Indian Law Association. The work I am able to do is inspired by the moral example taught to me by my mother, Rowena Ramos. Her strength, resilience, and lifelong dedication to Indian Country continue to guide my path. This recognition is dedicated to her.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

CILA’s Outstanding Achievement in California Indian Law Award honors one legal professional each year who has made significant contributions to California Indian law. Previous recipients include Judge Abby Abinanti, Chief Judge of the Yurok Tribe; Dorothy Alther, Legal Director of California Indian Legal Services; Carole Goldberg, Distinguished Research Professor and Jonathan D. Varat Distinguished Professor of Law Emerita at UCLA School of Law; Judge Claudette White, former Chief Judge for the Quechan Tribal Court and San Manuel Tribal Court; Michael Pfeffer, Partner at Maier, Pfeffer, Kim, Geary & Cohen; Dawn Sturdevant Baum, former General Counsel for the Yurok Tribe; and Denise Turner Walsh, Attorney General of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians.

Loretta Miranda, CILA Treasurer, said:

“CILA is proud to honor a lawmaker who has given California Native people a voice in the California Legislature for the first time in history. Assemblymember Ramos is an inspiration to all California Native people. He has authored bills that have made unprecedented changes while tirelessly advancing priorities on behalf of Native people and all of his constituents. From mandating public schools to implement curriculum on the true history and resiliency of California Native people to establishing the Feather Alert System to find MMIP to advancing legislation to close gaps in youth behavioral health services, Ramos has changed the status quo of the California Legislature while continuously educating his colleagues and the public on California Native cultures and history. Most importantly, he has remained steadfast in his commitment to his values, culture, family and people.”

CILA’s Outstanding Young Attorney Award recognizes attorneys practicing for ten years or less who demonstrate excellence, leadership, and service within the field of Indian law. Previous honorees include Lenny Powell of the Native American Rights Fund; Christina Snider-Ashtari, Tribal Affairs Secretary for Governor Gavin Newsom; Fatima Abbas, Director of the Office of Tribal and Native Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury; Lauren van Schilfgaarde, Assistant Professor of Law at UCLA School of Law; Geneva E. B. Thompson, Assistant Secretary for Tribal Affairs at the California Natural Resources Agency; Janet Bill, former Chairperson of the Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians and current tribal court judge; and Gabriela Magee, attorney at Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP and active leader of the Cahuilla Band of Indians.

The California Indian Law Association promotes the study and practice of federal Indian law, tribal law, and traditional forms of governance, while recognizing outstanding contributions to the advancement of Native legal issues in California.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher