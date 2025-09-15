fbpx
Monday Morning: (September 15, 2025): Articles You May Have Missed This Past Weekend

Whether attending traditional ceremonies, taking part in powwows, or spending time with relatives and friends, our days are busy. 

Here are three stories you may have missed this weekend:

 

Special Native Bidaské: A Conversation with Leonard Peltier on His 81st Birthday

On Friday, Leonard Peltier (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians) celebrated his first birthday away from a federal prison on nenarly fifty years. Native News Online editro Levi Rickert (Potawatomi) intervied Peltiers for a special Native Bidaské.

In 1977, he was convicted and sentenced to two consecutive life terms for the deaths of two FBI agents during a 1975 shootout on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota — a case that has since become one of the most controversial in American legal history.

On his last day in office, President Joe Biden granted Peltier a presidential commutation. Peltier was released on February 18 from a federal prison in Florida and flown to North Dakota. He is confined to his home on the Turtle Mountain Reservation.

Read the article 

 

Angeline Boulley’s "Sisters of the Wind" Lands on New York Times Bestseller List

Bestselling Ojibwe author Angeline Boulley continues to make waves in Native literature and beyond. Her latest young adult novel, Sisters of the Wind, debuted this week on the New York Times Bestseller List, marking her third consecutive book to achieve the honor.

“I’m beyond grateful, excited, and proud,” Boulley said to Native News Online on Sunday evening.

Read the article 

