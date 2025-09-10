The Silent Crisis: Suicide Among Native Americans Reflects Global Mental Health Emergen

Details By Levi Rickert September 10, 2025

World Suicide Prevention Day. September 10 is recognized worldwide World Suicide Prevention Day. On this day, the global community pauses to reflect on a tragic reality: over 700,000 people die by suicide every year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This means one life is lost every 40 seconds. Yet beneath this staggering number lies a deeper crisis faced by marginalized communities, including Native Americans, whose suicide rates far outpace national and global averages.

In the United States, American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) populations suffer the highest suicide rates of any racial or ethnic group. Between 2015 and 2020, the CDC recorded an average of 566 suicide deaths per year among AI/AN individuals. In 2021, their age-adjusted suicide rate reached 28.1 per 100,000—nearly double the national average of 14.1 and significantly higher than the global average of 9 per 100,000.

Even more alarming, the suicide rate among AI/AN males in 2022 soared to 39.5 per 100,000, marking the highest rate among all U.S. demographics. These rates are especially elevated among youth and young adults aged 15–44, with contributing factors including intergenerational trauma, limited access to mental health care, and cultural disconnection.

Globally, suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15–29-year-olds, and the burden is heaviest in low- and middle-income countries. But the story of Native Americans in the U.S. reminds us that even in high-income nations, systemic inequality can drive mental health outcomes just as powerfully.

As we mark World Suicide Prevention Day, these numbers demand more than awareness—they call for culturally rooted, community-led solutions and equitable access to mental health care. Because behind every statistic is a life that mattered—and a future that might still be saved.

Below is a list of federal agencies, organizations, articles, training materials, and resources on AI/AN suicide prevention.

Federal Resources

Indian Health Services (IHS) Division of Behavioral Health

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Tribal Affairs

Substance Abuse and Mental Health services Administration Tribal Training and Technical Assistance Center

American Indian and Alaska Native Organizations

Suicide Prevention Resource Center American Indian and Alaska Native Website

Center for Native American Youth

One Sky Center

American Indian Institute at the University of Oklahoma

Suicide Prevention Organizations

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Suicide Prevention Resource Center

AI/AN Suicide Prevention Publications and Resources

To Live to See the Great Day that Dawns: Preventing Suicide by American Indian and Alaska Native Youth and Young Adults

Restoring Balance-Community Readiness

Ensuring the Seventh Generation: A Youth Suicide Prevention Toolkit for Tribal Child Welfare Programs

Traditional Healing & Suicide Prevention in Native American Communities: Research & Policy Considerations

Northwest Suicide Prevention Tribal Action Plan

The AI/AN Suicide Prevention Strategic Plan 2011-2015

If you or someone close to you are in need of support, you can call, text, or chat with 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which provides 24/7, free and confidential support.

