Experience Native Culture at CINC’s 6th Annual Gathering (Under the Stars)

Details By California Indian Nations College September 08, 2025

This November, as the nation observes Native American Heritage Month, California Indian Nations College (CINC) in Palm Desert invites the public to its 6th Annual Gathering (Under the Stars) on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the UC Riverside Palm Desert campus. The event brings together Native and non-Native families and community members for an evening of music, dance, art, and traditional cuisine, celebrating the creativity, resilience, and heritage of Southern California’s tribal communities.

What began as a small community gathering has grown into CINC’s signature cultural event, offering a space where culture, education, and community converge. Attendees can enjoy performances by local Native artists, traditional dances, and music, while learning about tribal history and contemporary contributions. Local vendors from tribal communities will showcase handmade crafts, art, and educational resources, creating an engaging, hands-on cultural experience.

Founded in 2017, CINC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, two-year tribal college chartered by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. Its mission is to provide a culturally relevant curriculum rooted in Native values and offer personalized support to help students succeed. Since opening with 43 students, CINC has grown steadily and now serves 185 students. Central to its mission is the Path Breakers Program, generously supported by the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, which guides students through a successful transition to CINC and onward to four-year or advanced academic programs.

Students often describe the College as a place where they feel seen, supported, and connected to their heritage. Events such as the Gathering allow them to share their culture with the wider community, fostering understanding and pride. “It’s inspiring to see the community come together and celebrate our traditions,” says a current CINC student.

CINC collaborates with local tribes, College of the Desert, University of California, Riverside, California State University, San Bernardino, the Theresa A. Mike Scholarship Foundation, and Native educators. The College is actively pursuing institutional accreditation through the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC), which will make it the only accredited tribal college in California.

The UC Riverside Palm Desert campus provides a beautiful setting for this annual celebration, conveniently located one mile south of Interstate 10 at Cook Street and Frank Sinatra Drive, with ample free parking and nearby accommodations. Gates open at 4:00 PM, and admission is free.

For those interested in vendor opportunities or additional questions, contact [email protected] or 760.363.4383. Learn more about CINC and support Native education at www.CINCollege.org.

This Native American Heritage Month, join CINC Under the Stars to celebrate tribal traditions, community resilience, and the next generation of Native scholars in an evening that educates, inspires, and brings the community together.