STILL HERE: A Celebration of Native Identity and Continuity Through Dance

Details By Kaili Berg September 09, 2025

Indigenous Enterprise, a Native American dance troupe known for bringing powwow traditions to global stages, will return to New York City this fall with STILL HERE, a new performance running September 16–21 at The Joyce Theater.

The production combines champion dancers, live drumming and singing, and animated storytelling to reflect on Native resilience, memory, and joy.

The show follows the relationship between a grandfather and grandson, using that bond to highlight intergenerational knowledge and the continuity of culture.

An animated short film co-directed by filmmaker Stephanie Gumpel of Studio Novella opens the performance, blending oral tradition with contemporary visual storytelling. Gumpel’s past work includes projects with The LA Times and the animation studio ShadowMachine.

Ahead of the Joyce Theater premiere, Indigenous Enterprise will also take part in New York Fashion Week. On September 13, the group will launch the STILL HERE x Assembly NYC collaboration at Assembly’s Lower East Side store.

The collection includes tees, hats, and jewelry designed by Native silversmith Lionel Thundercloud. The event will feature a live dance performance, linking Indigenous movement and design with the fashion world.

Founded in 2015, Indigenous Enterprise has performed internationally and appeared in campaigns with brands like Nike and the NBA. The troupe sees its work as both a preservation of tradition and a push toward new forms of cultural expression.

By bringing powwow styles into venues like the Super Bowl and Sydney Opera House, and now into New York Fashion Week, they aim to expand how audiences encounter Indigenous culture. Tickets are available here.

