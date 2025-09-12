KeyBank expands Native American Financial Services Team with strategic hire

Details By KeyBank September 12, 2025

KeyBank is pleased to announce the addition of Ming Lam to its Native American Financial Services (NAFS) team. Ming brings over 20 years of experience in corporate and private banking, most recently with Bank of America, where he specialized in delivering strategic debt, treasury, and capital markets solutions to commercial and Tribal gaming clients.

Throughout his career, Ming has held senior leadership roles across both credit and client management. In his most recent position, he expanded into private banking, providing wealth management strategies for ultra-high-net-worth family offices. His advisory experience spans a diverse range of sectors, including Alaska Native corporations, airlines, oil and gas, government contracting, industrials, and REITs.

Ming earned both his bachelor’s degree and MBA from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Originally from Hong Kong, he has called Las Vegas home for more than 20 years and serves on the UNLV Marketing Executive advisory and Commercial Banking Board.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ming to KeyBank’s Native American Financial Services team,” said Ben Rechkemmer, Head of Native American Financial Services. “His deep expertise in serving Tribal clients and broad experience in delivering strategic advice across multiple financial disciplines will be a tremendous asset to our clients and our team.”

Ming joins senior bankers Ben Rechkemmer, David Lamb, and Mike Fesl, who collectively serve Native American Tribal clients nationwide. His addition further strengthens KeyBank’s ability to deliver tailored financial solutions that support the sovereignty, sustainability, and economic growth of Tribal nations.

From left to right: Ben Rechkemmer - Managing Director and Head of NAFS, Ming Lam - Managing Director, David Lamb - Managing Director, Mike Fesl - Director

The NAFS team is also supported by Erika Lopez, Jewelz Do, and Tanushka Joshi who assist with client relationship management and transaction execution.

From left to right: Erika Lopez - Vice President, Jewelz Do - Associate, Tanushka Joshi - Analyst

About KeyBank Native American Financial Services

KeyBank has a longstanding history of serving Indian Country, dating back over 70 years. In 2004, the bank formalized its commitment by launching the Native American Financial Services (NAFS) team, dedicated exclusively to serving the financial needs of Tribal nations and enterprises.

Today, NAFS serves more than 200 Native American Tribes and Tribal Enterprises across the United States, with:

$3 billion+ in credit commitments

$2.2 billion in deposits

4.5 billion in assets under management.

Since 2012, the team has closed 65 syndicated transactions while raising more than $20 billion in credit commitments as Left or Right Lead Arranger in the bank market.

The team provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions tailored to Tribal clients, including:

Public finance

Syndicated lending

Payments and treasury services

Investment management

Strategic advisory services in areas such as mergers & acquisitions, healthcare, energy, and governmental infrastructure

Backed by KeyCorp, one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies with approximately $185 billion in assets and a 200-year legacy of service, the NAFS team combines specialized Tribal expertise with the resources and stability of a top-tier financial institution.

KeyBank’s NAFS team is committed to building long-term relationships and delivering customized financial strategies that align with sovereignty, sustainability, and the economic growth of Tribal communities.

To learn more about KeyBank's Native American Financial Services expertise and offerings visit key.com/nativeamerican.









KeyBanc Capital Markets is a trade name under which the corporate and investment banking products and services of KeyCorp and its subsidiaries, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., member FINRA/SIPC (“KBCMI”), and KeyBank National Association ("KeyBank N.A."), are marketed. Securities products and services are offered by KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and its licensed securities representatives. Banking products and services are offered by KeyBank N.A.