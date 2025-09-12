Navajo Nation Council Unanimously Approves $603.7 Million FY2026 Budget

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 12, 2025

On September 4, the 25th Navajo Nation Council unanimously passed Legislation No. 0195-25, officially approving the Comprehensive Budget for Fiscal Year 2026, totaling $603.7 million.

The budget was developed through a data-informed process led by the Budget and Finance Committee (BFC). Base funding levels were calculated using the average expenditures from the past three years, along with a 15% growth factor recommended by BFC advisors. When evaluating unmet needs after budget reviews by the Oversight Committees, the BFC applied a formula created by Controller Sean McCabe, which factored in FY2025 expenditure trends. This approach ensured that allocations aligned with actual spending patterns across the government.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Legislation No. 0195-25 was introduced by Council Delegate Shaandiin Parrish, Chair of the BFC, and co-sponsored by Speaker Crystalyne Curley. The legislation seeks to ensure that local chapters are adequately funded, feedback from public budget hearings is implemented, and that essential government operations remain supported.

The FY2026 budget focuses on increasing support for personnel, directing more funding to local chapters, and maintaining the stability of the central government in Window Rock. Major allocations include:

$524.1 million for the Executive Branch

$19.9 million for the Legislative Branch

$19.2 million for the Judicial Branch

$40.3 million for fixed costs

$11.4 million for the Veterans Trust Fund

$7.6 million for chapter houses via General and Permanent Lapse Funds

The Council also approved a series of targeted funding increases, including:

$4.4 million for chapters $2.9 million for Summer Youth Employment $1.5 million for solid waste projects

$1.9 million for the Division of Public Safety

$2.3 million for the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Unit $750,000 for a centralized database $300,000 for police department needs $1.2 million for criminal investigators

$2.5 million for Victim Advocates

$3.6 million for Veterans Services $3 million for direct services $550,000 for Navajo Nation Certified Veterans Organizations (NNCVOs)

$1.8 million for the Division of Aging and Long-Term Care Support (DALTCS)

$1.3 million for probate costs in the Judicial Branch

$176,079 for Economic Development reallocations

$2 million for the Johnson O'Malley (JOM) program

Amendment One created personnel lapse savings pools for all three branches, allowing funds from vacant positions to be reallocated. It also established a requirement for an administrative process to be implemented within 30 days of enactment. A total of $15.5 million was distributed to cover requested personnel and vacancy funding across branches and chapters.

The FY2026 budget reflects months of collaboration between the BFC, Office of Management and Budget, Controller’s Office, and leadership across all three branches of government. Structural improvements were also introduced, including safeguards for chapter-level funding, reduced mid-year transfers, and corrections to discrepancies in programs such as Summer Youth Employment.

Public input played a critical role in shaping the budget. During the August 26 BFC Public Hearings, the Office of Legislative Services reported strong community requests for increased chapter-level funding, more resources for public safety, and additional support for probate and veterans’ services. The Council responded with targeted amendments that expanded general fund allocations in each of these areas.

The Council passed Legislation No. 0195-25 with a unanimous 17–0 vote. Upon certification, the resolution will be sent to the Office of the President and Vice President, where President Buu Nygren will have up to ten calendar days to review and consider the legislation.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher