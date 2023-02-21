President Declares Major Disasters for 2 South Dakota Reservations

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff February 21, 2023

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday approved major disaster declarations for two South Dakota reservations that were hit with severe winter storms from December 12 - December 25, 2022.

The snowstorm was devastating for many families living on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation. The storm brought more than 30 inches of snow and strong winds that caused snow drifts up to 12 feet high in parts of the reservations, which made several reservation roads become impassable.

The impassable roads proved to be deadly for a 12-year-old boy on the Rosebud Indian Reservation because emergency first responders could not reach his home. He had a preexisting undisclosed medical condition.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Monday’s order allows for federal aid that will be directed to the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe through Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds. The funds will be disbursed to supplement both tribes’ efforts in the affected areas impacted by the severe winter storms. Additional funding will be available to certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe snowstorms.

In addition, federal funding is available to the Oglala Sioux Tribes and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe on a cost-sharing basis for snow assistance for a continuous 48-hour period during or proximate to the incident period.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell named Alana B. Kuhn as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

More Stories Like This

12 years of Native News This month, we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter