Pentagon to Restore Navajo Code Talkers to Website; White House Blames AI for the Removal

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert March 19, 2025

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren on Wednesday said his office received word from the the White House that the Department of Defense will restore materials related to the Navajo Code Talkers on its website.

The restoration announcement came two days after an exclusive article was published by Axios reported that at least 10 articles mentioning the Code Talkers that had disappeared from the U.S. Army and Department of Defense websites as of Monday.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“White House officials reached out to my office and confirmed that removal of 'Navajo' from the agency websites was a result of an error caused by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) automated review process associated with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives,” Nygren said in a statement.

Nygren said the restoration was made possible through the dedicated advocacy of the Navajo Nation Washington Office and his letter to the Department of Defense.

“I want to assure the Navajo people that we remain in close communication with federal officials to ensure the legacy of our cherished Navajo Code Talkers is never erased from American and Navajo history,” Nygren said.

Nygren finished his statement by saying, “As sovereign nations, we are not defined by DEI classifications. We are political sovereigns with treaties and a long-standing relationship with the U.S. government.”

The 25th Navajo Nation Council weighed in on the matter on Wednesday as well.

“The Pentagon acknowledged the removal as a “mistake” and has since restored much of the deleted content. The DoD explained that the removal was part of an automated process to comply with the DEI policy directive. While some pages have been restored, others remain offline, replaced by server errors. The Pentagon has promised to resolve the issue fully,” the Council said in a statement.

"The restoration of the Navajo Code Talkers' articles is a necessary step, but it does not erase the harm caused by their initial removal. The service of the Code Talkers was crucial to the success of World War II, and their legacy must be continually recognized and honored, beyond any political agenda,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter