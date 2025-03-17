Trump's DEI Executive Order Prompts the Removal of Navajo Code Talkers from Some Military Websites

Details By Levi Rickert March 17, 2025

Native American Code Talkers are highly revered across Indian Country for their patriotism and service to the United States. During World War II, Navajo Code Talkers, a group of Diné citizens serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, used the Navajo language to securely transmit classified tactical messages.

On Monday, in an exclusive article, Axios reported articles about the renowned Native American Code Talkers have disappeared from some military websites, with several broken URLs now labeled "DEI."

Axios identified at least 10 articles mentioning the Code Talkers that had disappeared from the U.S. Army and Department of Defense websites as of Monday.

During World War II in the South Pacific theater, the Navajo Code Talkers used a secret code that was never broken by the Japanese, enabling the United States military to communicate securely and ensure victory. The Navajo language secured military communication lines that allowed Marines to advance on the battlefields of the Pacific Theater.

The original group of 29 Navajo Code Talkers transmitted information about tactics, troop movements, orders, and other battlefield messages using telephones and radios. Their work was so successful that by the end of World War II, more than 400 Navajos were called upon to serve as Code Talkers. The code has never been broken. The story about the contributions to save democracy remained classified until 1968.

This rich history has been diminished due to a Trump executive order aimed at removing Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity (DEI) initiatives throughout the federal government.

Asked about the missing pages, Pentagon Press Secretary John Ullyot replied in a statement: "As Secretary [Pete] Hegseth has said, DEI is dead at the Defense Department. ...We are pleased by the rapid compliance across the Department with the directive removing DEI content from all platforms."

The irony of the erasure is one of the far right’s heroic presidents, Ronald Reagan in 1982 declared August 14th as "National Navajo Code Talkers Day" to honor the contributions of the Navajo Code Talkers.

