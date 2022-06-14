Native Bidaske: Talking with Gen Z Natives About Boarding Schools

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff June 14, 2022

Indian boarding schools have had an impact on generations of Native Americans over the past 150 years. For some young Natives, though, the history and fraught legacy of the schools is a topic they're learning about now.

This Friday, join Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert as he hosts a discussion about Indian Boarding Schools and the era of assimilation with two young Native Americans in their 20s.

In this episode of Native Bidaské, Rickert will talk with colleagues Kristen Lilya (Ojibwe) and Neely Bardwell (Odawa) about how the news of Indian boarding schools has opened up conversations in their own families. They'll also discuss how a new generation of Native Americans are learning about and coping with the intergenerational effects of Indian Boarding Schools and the federal government's assimilationist policies.

Lilya is a citizen of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa. She is a marketing and sponsorship representative for Native News Online’s parent company, Indian Country Media.

Bardwell (descendant of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indian) began as an intern with Native News Online during the summer of 2021 and is now a freelance writer and policy researcher.

Tune into the Livestream this Friday at noon (EST) on the Native News Online's Facebook Twitter , or YouTube social media accounts, and subscribe to our channel.

More Stories Like This