Muscogee Nation Marks Fifth Anniversary of McGirt Ruling with Sovereignty Day Celebration

Details By Native News Online Staff July 08, 2025

The Muscogee Nation marked the fifth anniversary of the historic McGirt v. Oklahoma decision with a Sovereignty Day celebration held at the College of the Muscogee Nation’s STEM Building Lecture Hall. The event brought together tribal leadership, citizens, and special guests to honor the Supreme Court ruling that reaffirmed the Nation’s reservation boundaries and fortified the legal foundation of tribal sovereignty across Indian Country.

Principal Chief David W. Hill reflected on the significance of the 2020 decision and its enduring impact on tribal self-determination.

"McGirt didn’t give us sovereignty—it confirmed what our ancestors, our leaders, and our people have always known,” Chief Hill said. “We’ve governed ourselves, served our citizens, and protected our lands long before any courtroom acknowledged it.”

The celebration featured a panel discussion, Sovereignty in Action, showcasing how Muscogee Nation departments are advancing sovereignty through justice, health care, language revitalization, and economic development. Riyaz Kanji, lead counsel in the McGirt case, also delivered remarks.

“When we argued the case, it really wasn’t that hard,” Kanji said. “All we did was tell the truth about what the Nation was already doing—governing its people, protecting its lands, delivering services, and honoring its treaties. The facts spoke for themselves.”

As part of the commemoration, the Nation sealed a time capsule filled with photographs, letters, artwork, and program materials contributed by departments across the Nation. The capsule, representing the ongoing work to strengthen sovereignty, will remain on display at the new Citizen Services Building until it is opened in 2050 on the 30th anniversary of the McGirt ruling.

The day served as a powerful affirmation of the Muscogee Nation’s enduring commitment to sovereignty and to building a strong future for generations to come.

