June 21st is World Peace and Prayer Day 2025

Details By Native News Online Staff June 16, 2025

Every year on June 21st, during the summer solstice, World Peace and Prayer Day calls on people of all faiths and nations to unite in prayer for the Earth. It is a time to reflect on our relationship with the planet, deepen our understanding of nature, and inspire the next generation to protect the environment.

Across many cultures, the Earth is affectionately known as Mother Earth—a name that reflects her role as the source and sustainer of all life. This view emphasizes the nurturing, life-giving qualities of nature and the responsibility we all share in its care. For Native American communities, this responsibility is deeply rooted in tradition and culture. Many believe that Native elders carry vital knowledge about living in harmony with the Earth—wisdom that may hold the key to restoring balance and sustainability for future generations.

In preparation for World Peace and Prayer Day, Arvol Looking Horse (Lakota) released the following statement:

As the Keeper of the Sacred Pipe, I have stood alongside Indigenous Spiritual Leaders worldwide recognizing a critical moment in our life journey. Grandmother Earth’s condition, along with the white animals showing their color and indicating dangerous times, calling upon us to act.

The White Buffalo Prophecy, along with other Indigenous spiritual messages, have been in our prayers for centuries, guiding us through very difficult times. For three decades, our intention has been working to unite all peoples, urging them to recognize the seriousness of our Grandmother Earth’s condition. The prophecies state that if we stand together in unity at our sacred sites of prayer, we can create a global energy shift of healing.

Once again, we extend an invitation to All Nations, All Faiths, to join us in One Prayer on June 21st. We ask that you gather at your sacred circle of prayer, be it an indigenous sacred site, a sacred fire, a church, synagogue, temple, mosque, or even your home, to unite in creating a spiritual energy of positive change. We are convinced that this Global Unity effort is the key to change this destructive path we are now walking.

In a sacred hoop of life, where there is no ending and no beginning…

You are cordially invited:

Topic: Sacred First Nations For Peace Zoom Meeting

Time: Jun 21st, 2025 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)/ 8:00 pm EST (please adjust to your time zone as needed)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 86426290094?pwd= P9yQ2BbmGaT1tUbPxYEKWY2WkpCa4k .1

Meeting ID: 864 2629 0094

Passcode: 553069

Hec’ed Onipikte, Nac’a Arvol Looking Horse, 19th Generation Keeper of the Sacred White Buffalo Calf Pipe

