Ground Penetrating Radar Tests Reveal at Least One Human Remains in Church Parking Lot on Lac du Flambeau Reservation

Details By Darren Thompson August 25, 2023

Preliminary results of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR testing in a church parking lot on the Lac du Flambeau show that at least there are remains of at least one and may be additional humans buried there.

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Historic Preservation Department (THPD) conducted a follow-up search as reported on Native News Online for potential human remains at a Presbyterian Church in the community after a depression was discovered in the church’s parking lot.

The Tribal Historic Preservation Department removed identified sections of asphalt from the parking lot and indicated in a press release posted on the tribe’s Facebook page that there may be more than one grave beneath the parking lot.

“The initial ground investigation consisted of three test sites that were examined based on the GPR survey results. One site produced a positive result of the presence of human remains,” the press release said.

The Lac du Flambeau THPD said it would be meeting with the Tribal Council and the Presbyterian Church pastor, Rev. Timm High, to discuss the findings and information regarding the investigation.

The press release indicated that it is likely that more extensive investigations may begin, but didn’t mention specifics as to what investigations would take place and where. The Tribe has also expressed that it wants to ensure that the burial sites under the church parking are protected.

Until the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians’ Tribal Council makes a formal decision about the investigation, a large portion of the church parking lot has been closed for parking access.

Rev. High, said in a statement that while the parking lot situation may be an inconvenience, the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, which is across the street, has given permission for people to park their cars for Sunday morning service.

The Tribe said that the Presbyterian Church has been very cooperative throughout the GPR survey process and will continue to accommodate the Tribe’s efforts to conduct a thorough study of the property.

“THPD would like to thank everyone who assisted in the initial ground investigation for their time, patience, and dedication to this matter,” the Tribe said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

