Sovereignty

Federal Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Oneida Nation in Hobart Lawsuit

Details By Monica Whitepigeon September 29, 2020

CHICAGO — The Village of Hobart has once again lost its appeals case with the Oneida Nation.

Monday’s ruling comes after the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit’s decision in July regarding the regulation of the tribe’s Big Apple Festival. The ongoing legal battle originated in 2016 when the tribe refused to pay a permit fee issued by the village to host the festival, which took place on tribal trust lands.

After the July 30 ruling, the village filed an appeal claiming a lower court should review whether or not the village’s special events ordinance applies.

According to the court filing in Chicago, all three judges on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals voted to deny Hobart’s appeal on Sept. 21.

“In sum, as a matter of federal law, the Reservation established by the 1838 Treaty remains Indian country. The Village lacks jurisdiction to apply its ordinance to the Nation’s on-reservation activities. We remand with instructions to enter judgment in favor of the Nation,” the appeals panel wrote in its 46-page decision.

Oneida Nation has yet to release a statement about the most recent court case.

Instead, the tribe appears to redirect its primary focus on the health and safety of its community members.

On Sept. 10, the nation’s business committee issued a press release to extend its public health state of emergency and address the uptick in Covid-19 cases, with more than 100 confirmed cases among tribal members.

Tribal Chairman Tehassi Hill stated, “We have to continue our diligence, as tired as we all are of the restrictions placed on our world by this pandemic, we have to remain strong and diligent to keep our community healthy. We have our children and our grandparents to be concerned about, exposing them to COVID could be devastating. Until we see our numbers decrease significantly, we must continue to keep our public health emergency and safer at home declarations extended.”

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Monica Whitepigeon Monica White Pigeon (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is a contributing writer to Native News Online. She covers tribes throughout the Great Lakes region as well as Urban Native issues. She can be reached at [email protected]