Apache Stronghold Will Petition the U.S. Supreme Court Again on Monday, June 23

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff June 19, 2025

The fight to protect Apache religious freedom and the sacred land of Chi'chil Bildagoteel (Oak Flat) is not over.

On Thursday, June 19, Dr. Wendsler Nosie, Sr. and members of Apache Stronghold will begin their journey to Washington, D.C., once again bringing this sacred struggle to the steps of the Supreme Court. Organizers are calling on all supporters to join them in prayer, asking that the Court reconsider its grave mistake in declining to hear our case.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

On Monday, June 23, Apache Stronghold will file a formal petition with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to reconsider its refusal to hear our appeal.

Despite its significance, protections for the site were undermined in 2014 when a land swap deal benefiting Resolution Copper was quietly added to a must-pass defense bill in Congress. If allowed to proceed, the company plans to create a crater nearly two miles wide and over 1,000 feet deep, destroying the sacred landscape.

Apache Stronghold, a grassroots coalition made up of Native and non-Native allies, filed suit in 2021 in hopes of stopping the transfer and preserving the area for religious use.

In late May when the Supreme Court decided not to hear Apache Stronghold's petition. Two Supreme Court justices, Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Clarence Thomas, dissented from the Court’s denial, calling the case “vitally important” and describing the Ninth Circuit’s ruling against us as “highly doubtful as a matter of law.”

Apache Stonghold says the Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision any day now in Mahmoud v. Taylor, a case that also addresses the government's burdening of religious exercise. Oak Flat defenders believe that ruling may further strengthen its position and help affirm the urgency and validity of the Oak Flat cause.

Dr. Nosie says as his group petitions the highest court in this country, Native people are ultimately guided by a higher court—one with the Creator as Judge.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher