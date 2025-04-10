All Pueblo Council of Governors Applauds Reintroduction of Legislation to Protect Chaco Canyon

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff April 10, 2025

The All Pueblo Council of Governors (APCG), representing the 20 Pueblos of New Mexico and one in Texas, proudly reaffirms its unwavering support for the permanent protection of federal lands in the Greater Chaco Region. With the reintroduction of legislation to withdraw these lands from future oil and gas leasing, Pueblo leaders emphasize their enduring commitment to preserving Chaco Canyon—an area of profound cultural, spiritual, and historical significance.

For generations, Pueblo communities have upheld the teachings and traditions rooted in Chaco Canyon. The APCG has been at the forefront of advocacy efforts to protect this UNESCO World Heritage Site and the surrounding 10-mile buffer zone from the threat of energy development.

Below are statements from Pueblo Governors and APCG Chairman James R. Mountain, expressing both the urgency of this legislation and deep gratitude for the congressional leaders who stand in solidarity with Tribal nations:

Governor Charles Riley, Pueblo of Acoma

“Chaco Canyon holds the footprints and fingerprints of our ancestors. By reintroducing legislation to permanently protect these federal lands, our congressional partners honor our living heritage, and the centuries of prayers offered to safeguard it. This is not only about preserving an archaeological wonder—it’s about ensuring our ancestral gifts remain intact for future generations.”

Governor Eugene Jiron, Pueblo of Isleta

“The 10-mile protection area around Chaco is an affirmation of our prayers and decades of collaboration. We thank the bill’s sponsors for standing with us to safeguard what our ancestors preserved for millennia.”

Governor George Shendo, Jr., Pueblo of Jemez

“Generations of Pueblo leaders have worked tirelessly—within the APCG and beyond—to ensure Chaco’s legacy remains intact. Today, we continue that journey, confident this legislation will protect our sacred sites and guide the stewardship of Chaco Canyon and the Greater Chaco Region.”

Governor Harry Antonio, Jr., Pueblo of Laguna

“By permanently withdrawing these lands from mineral leasing, we ensure that our children will inherit the same cultural richness we have cherished. We thank our congressional partners for reintroducing a bill that respects our living heritage.”

Governor Jenelle Roybal, Pueblo of Pojoaque

“Chaco Canyon is not merely an archaeological wonder—it is a part of the origin and history of Pueblo people. We offer gratitude to our sponsors who recognize that true progress must include honoring these ancient footprints.”

Governor Anthony Ortiz, Pueblo of San Felipe

“Whenever we gather at Chaco, we are reminded of the teachings passed down through centuries. This bill honors those teachings by ensuring that future generations can also walk these lands in reverence.”

Governor Christopher Moquino, Pueblo of San Ildefonso

“We celebrate the renewed efforts to enshrine Chaco’s protection in law. Each step reflects decades of consultation, collaboration, and unwavering belief that cultural landscapes deserve our utmost respect.”

Governor Felix L. Chaves, Pueblo of Sandia

“Reintroducing legislation by New Mexico congressional delegation echoes the core message of the greater Chacon Canyon…protecting and preserving over 110 years by the federal government, the UNESCO World Heritage group, and indigenous people of the Southwest.”

Governor Myron Armijo, Pueblo of Santa Ana

“It is our sacred obligation to protect the cultural resources that define who we are. Chaco Canyon is vitally important for Santa Ana, as it is a significant site on our migration path and occupies a prominent position in our oral history. Assuring its protection from commercial resource development is essential to maintaining our culture and religion. This legislation goes a long way to provide that assurance, and we see its passage as critically important to the preservation of our culture.”

Governor James Naranjo, Pueblo of Santa Clara

“Years of tribally led cultural research prove how deeply we remain connected to Chaco. Permanently safeguarding this region is crucial for preserving not just our artifacts and sites, but also our living traditions.”

Governor Edwin Concha, Pueblo of Taos

“Chaco’s towering structures remind us of the amazing beauty, resilience, and the intellectual capacity our ancestors had when they built the Chaco civilization. Today, with this legislation, we continue their work, ensuring that there is balance to any proposed development and protections to prevent erasing the stories etched into these canyon walls.”

Governor Lambert Pino, Pueblo of Zia

“Each sunrise at Chaco is a reminder of our ancestors’ guidance. We stand firmly with our fellow Pueblos and the APCG in thanking our senators and representatives for championing permanent protection of these homelands.”

Governor Arden Kucate, Pueblo of Zuni

“The vision of our elders was clear: preserve the land so future generations may learn and thrive. In reintroducing this bill, we affirm a heritage that unites Pueblo communities and offers wisdom to the wider world.”

Chairman James R. Mountain, All Pueblo Council of Governors

“This legislation reflects the APCG’s long-standing commitment to protect Chaco Canyon and the Greater Chaco Region. Through countless meetings, cultural resource studies, and tireless advocacy, we have guided this effort forward. We extend our profound appreciation to Senator Ben Ray Luján, Representative Teresa Leger Fernández, our New Mexico Congressional Delegation, and all who stand with our Pueblos in ensuring these sacred landscapes remain a source of inspiration and cultural continuity for generations to come.”

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter