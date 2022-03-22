A New Era for Indian Country: National Congress of American Indians Announces Sovereignty Institute

Details By Jenna Kunze March 22, 2022

Today, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) announced the formation of a new branch within its organization: the NCAI Sovereignty Institute, aimed at enhancing and supporting tribal governance in Indian Country.

The Sovereignty Institute will help develop usable data and resources to support tribal self-governance, according to NCAI’s press release. Included under the Sovereignty Institute will be NCAI’s Policy Research Center, Leadership Development and Tribal Programs, and Civic Engagement.

“New initiatives like the Sovereignty Institute are a result of building a grounded yet forward-thinking plan for NCAI, informed by the priorities of tribal leaders representing every corner of Indian Country,” NCAI President Fawn Sharp said in a statement. “We have many exciting things planned this year and we look forward to doing our part to help shape tribal governance in the 21st Century and to chart a new and prosperous path forward for Native peoples.”

Also today, the group announced the theme for its mid-year conference, set to take place this summer in Anchorage, Alaska: Thinking Beyond Self-Determination.

Sharp said the theme “sets the stage” to usher in a new era of proactive strategy, advocacy, and governance throughout Indian Country.

“The formation of the Sovereignty Institute at NCAI will provide innovative tools and resources to support Tribal Nations as they work to define this new era on their own terms,” she said.

To register for this year’s conference, or to learn more, visit ncai.org.

More Stories Like This

11 years of Native News We are celebrating our 11th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. We are celebrating our 11th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.

Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re able, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $11 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter