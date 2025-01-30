What Matters in this Moment

Guest Opinion. I want to start by thanking those who have reached out in support of Native peoples. All of us at the American Indian College Fund and the students and the communities we serve are deeply touched by the outpouring of support.

Today the importance of diverse thoughts, cultures, knowledge, and perspectives are being challenged. This concerns me for our students and the potential for lost opportunities. Even more, it saddens me for what this says about our nation and what will be lost, perhaps irretrievably. When people operate from a place of fear but also wield tremendous power, it can result in irreparable harm with impact beyond anyone’s understanding.

Every American understands the impact of a lack of access to education for our children individually and in community. When people are geographically remote, diverse, or without financial means, like most of the people we serve, the impact is even more devastating.

To date, we have lost funding for two significant scholarship programs that support nearly 100 students each year with meaningful scholarships. One hundred talented, smart, innovative, forward-thinking, young Native people are now faced with limited opportunities to complete their studies because people are afraid to stand up for democratic values.

It is hard for me to imagine where I would be in my own life and career if I had not embraced my identity and the importance of sharing my voice. It has not always been easy, but it has always served me well. As an elder in my tribal community and among Native people, I must use my voice because being an elder means exercising the leadership that is needed when our people are at risk of great harm. And in my workplace, where all of my team are younger than me and because I have children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. I listen respectfully and with care to hear the voices of our young people who willingly and passionately share the future they want for themselves and for everyone on the planet.

In the past week I have listened to tribal leaders, non-profit leaders, politicians, colleagues, and people in our communities to learn more about the environment we are in before speaking.

When I reflect on my 13 years leading the College Fund, I see clearly how the contributions of people of all ages, cultures, beliefs, and backgrounds have helped us grow as an innovative organization. We create opportunities for students to access higher education, graduate, and go on to serve their communities in the workforce. We support tribally controlled colleges and universities to meet their students’ and communities’ needs in places where their institution may be the only one offering an affordable higher education.

No country and no community can afford to throw away the talents of its children. Every one of us has a gift to give, no one person’s gift is greater than another’s, and we cannot afford to squander anyone’s talents. We believe we are all relatives. We are colleagues, classmates, family members, and community members. In short, we are all connected. That is the very definition of community.

Today we are as committed to our mission and values as ever. We will continue to close the opportunity gap with financial and other resources to ensure our students’ access to and success in higher education. We continue our commitment to supporting the tribal colleges and universities which provide an affordable higher education and skilled graduates trained to meet the workforce needs of their communities in health care, education, science and technology, trades, business, and transportation.

Cheryl Crazy Bull, Wacinyanpi Win (They Depend on Her), the President and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, is a citizen of the Sicangu Lakota Nation. She has been in her position with the American Indian College Fund since 2012.

