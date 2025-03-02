In a Time of Change, Cherokee Nation is a Steady Voice for Indian Country

Tags

Guest Opinon. As the largest tribe in the United States, Cherokee Nation has the responsibility to be an advocate and leader for all of Indian Country. That means engaging with the U.S. Congress and other federal leaders in Washington, D.C.

Cherokee engagement is especially important in times of transition. We can provide a stable, nonpartisan perspective on tribal sovereignty and the well-being of our 470,000-plus citizens across the country.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

I recently testified before the before the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, chaired by Okla. Rep. and Chickasaw Nation citizen Tom Cole, to share priorities that will ensure Cherokees families remain safe and healthy. At a time when federal programs are being scrutinized, we must emphasize the essential need to keep up the U.S government’s trust and treaty responsibilities to Native nations.

With every dollar for tribal health care held dear, I called on Congress to reject duplicative funding lines and provide strong oversight for Purchased and Referred Care and the Joint Venture Construction Program. These ensure patients in our health system can get the referrals they need, and Cherokee Nation can continue building world-class health centers to replace long-neglected federal facilities.

I also spoke on the need for continued direct funding for tribal justice programs, necessary to maintain stability and the rule of law following the McGirt decision, which reaffirmed reservation boundaries in eastern Oklahoma. Equally important, I encouraged continuing investment in the revitalization of Native languages, which for the Cherokee Nation is the foundation of our cultural identity.

Cherokee Nation’s commitment to strong government-to-government relationships extends beyond congressional testimony. We also routinely engage with federal agencies and cabinet leaders, such as on the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee (HHS STAC), on which I was proud to be appointed for a new term as Oklahoma-area Delegate.

At the recent meeting, the first with newly appointed HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., I spoke on the need to protect Indian Health Service staff, avoid cuts to Medicaid coverage, and how we can work collaboratively on the Secretary’s priorities, such as food sovereignty and preventing chronic disease.

As we navigate this era of change, the Cherokee Nation remains a calm, guiding force. We have seen many ups and downs as a nation, but through it all we have approached our challenges with practicality and perseverance. Along with Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and the Council of the Cherokee Nation, we stand firm in our commitment to serve our people and ensure the federal government honors its responsibilities to Indian Country.

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter