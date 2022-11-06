Cherokee Nation Cares for Tribal Lands

Details By Chuck Hoskin Jr November 06, 2022

Guest Opinion. The Cherokee people have always been deeply connected to the land. Since time immemorial, we have depended on the land for food and medicine, natural beauty, and the perfect setting for Cherokee community life and cultural activities. From our ancient homelands in the southeast to our reservation in northeast Oklahoma, the land has always been essential for our collective well-being.

In close collaboration with Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, the Council of the Cherokee Nation and our Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha, I have worked to be a responsible steward of Cherokee land, balancing acquisition, development and conservation.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The Cherokee Nation Park, Wildlands, Fishing and Hunting Preserve Act of 2021 improved how we manage tribal lands, emphasizing public access to parks and conservation. We set aside over 6,000 acres of tribal lands in northeast Oklahoma to support outdoor activities, conservation and traditional practices. Thanks to this act, we are able to host more events, offer more educational experiences, and provide more opportunities for Cherokee families to enjoy the great outdoors.

Recently, we broke ground on the expansion of the Cherokee Nation Park at Sallisaw Creek in Sequoyah County. We are developing a 100-acre area within the 1,300-acre property. Phase 1 will include infrastructure improvements, an expanded tournament-style boat ramp, a few cabins and 74 RV hookup spaces. This will be a destination for local citizens and tourists alike and further showcase the beauty of our reservation lands. Once completed, it will be open to the public for day-use, boating, horseback riding and limited hunting.

Also in Sequoyah County, we are proud to have opened Cherokee Nation’s first hunting and fishing preserve. The 4,300-acre preserve is already being used for hunts and actively managed for conservation by our Natural Resources Department. The preserve and these programs have benefitted numerous Cherokees citizens, both those who live on the reservation and visiting at-large citizens, with special opportunities for our veterans, elders and youth to enjoy the beauty of our reservation.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

Two more locations of note include the Medicine Keepers’ Preserve and the Shawnee Preserve, which have both been set aside for cultural purposes. Medicine Keepers’ Preserve is a 1,000-acre site in Adair County rich with plants historically important to Cherokee traditions and culture. It is set aside for our Medicine Keepers, a group of fluent Cherokee-speaking elders who are dedicated to perpetuating the Cherokee language and knowledge of plants and sacred places. At the Shawnee Preserve,155 acres in Craig County are being held for cultural use by the Shawnee Tribe. This land is adjacent to our sister tribe’s ceremonial grounds, which makes it ideal for Shawnee traditional use.

Finally, we have begun work on the future Wilma P. Mankiller Park, a public park on Cherokee land near the W.W. Keeler Complex in Tahlequah. When completed in two years, this more than 6-acre park will include a community building, unique landscaping, public art, a playground and a statue of Chief Mankiller.

We are taking a thoughtful approach to the way we manage our land today so that generations from now Cherokees will continue to enjoy its beauty, resources and cultural lessons. The land is our shared responsibility, and, when we manage it carefully, it is a shared blessing for the Cherokee people.

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

More Stories Like This

You’re reading the first draft of history. November is Native American Heritage Month in the United States. We feel like every month — and every day — is a reason for celebrating Native Americans and our heritage. That’s what we try to do here at Native News Online, with stories each day that celebrate, inform and uplift American Indian and Alaska Native people. Over the past year or so, we have been especially busy with three important reporting projects that are having an impact across Indian Country: Indian Boarding Schools. We’ve reported and published more than 150 stories and special live stream video events to help shine a light on the dark era of boarding schools — and help create momentum for change. Native Health Desk. Launched in January, this reporting initiative was created to heighten awareness of Native American health inequities and spotlight pockets of progress in Indian Country. So far we’ve reported and published nearly 120 stories and launched a monthly health newsletter that reaches more than 23,000 readers. Native Bidaske. In March, we launched this live stream interview program to highlight the work of Native Americans who are making news and leading change in Indian Country. We have hosted guests from the federal government and Native rights advocates as well as Indigenous actors, comedians, journalists and models. We hope you will join us in celebrating Native American heritage and history this November and invite you to consider the old adage that “Journalism is the first draft of history.” If you appreciate the voice Native News Online gives to Native American people, we hope you will support our work with a donation so we can build our newsroom and continue to amplify Native voices and Native perspectives. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter