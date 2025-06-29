A Proud Milestone in Cherokee Innovation and Storytelling

Details By Chuck Hoskin Jr June 29, 2025

Guest Opinion. The Cherokee Nation has reached a proud new milestone — one that reflects our legacy of adaptability and our tradition of embracing innovation. By becoming the first tribal nation designated as a “Film Ready Reservation,” we are not only making history; we are building a future where Cherokee stories are amplified on a national — and even global — stage. This achievement reinforces our commitment to creating new opportunities for our people while inviting the world to experience our culture through the power of film and storytelling.

From Sequoyah’s creation of the Cherokee syllabary to utilizing cutting-edge filmmaking technologies today, the Cherokee people have always been storytellers and innovators. We’ve built our seat at the table through determination and creativity, crafting our narratives with authenticity and purpose. The Film Ready designation simply allows us to keep growing this long-valued tribal tradition, while pursuing a future where the Cherokee Nation serves as an Oklahoma hub for storytelling, innovation, and industry growth.

We move at a steady and quick pace in terms of building our capacity and diversifying our businesses, and we are growing our tribe’s footprint within the forever industry of film and media. Our “Film Ready Reservation” is yet another example of how Cherokee Nation continues to lead. This milestone will help us better align our resources and capacity with the needs of the film industry and ensure a bright future for filmmaking here in the Cherokee Nation.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

Our newly launched film ecosystem is designed to make northeast Oklahoma a premier destination for filmmakers. With the Cherokee Film Commission acting as a single point of coordination, we offer comprehensive services that streamline film and television production while enhancing creativity and Native content. Our pair of state-of-the-art sound stages, featuring virtual production technology, coupled with 7,000 square miles of visually stunning landscapes, cities, and historic locations create a one-of-a-kind experience for productions.

These resources, combined with Cherokee Nation’s infrastructure and historic financial incentive program, translates to real value for filmmakers and studios. Productions that have utilized the Cherokee Nation Film Incentive spent $8.5 million on wages and services in the Cherokee Nation in 2024 alone. This is not just an investment in the industry, it is an investment in our people, our communities, our local economy, and our shared future.

Of course, what truly sets Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Film apart goes beyond facilities and financial benefits. It is the culture and core values that shape every aspect of what we offer. Filmmakers who work with us have the unique opportunity to collaborate with Native-owned businesses, hire Native and Cherokee crew, and contribute to rural prosperity within our 14-county reservation. This is more than filmmaking, it is the intersection of cultural enrichment and economic development.

Additionally, we are building a stronger future through education and workforce development. The Cherokee Film Institute, located within our Owasso studio campus, is the only tribally operated film school of its kind in the world. We recently celebrated the first cohort of trainees, as almost 30 students graduated and have already begun their careers in the entertainment industry. Each of these students attended the institute tuition-free, thanks to partnerships, including a unique collaboration with Amazon. This ensures that Cherokee Nation citizens remain at the forefront of this growing industry, bringing new perspectives to the cinematic world.

The path forward for the Cherokee Nation is one of opportunity and progress. By continuing to lead with innovation while honoring our history, we are ensuring that original stories are not only being told but being told well — and authentically. The Film Ready designation is an invitation to others to join Cherokee Nation in shaping the future of storytelling.

With each step, we move closer to a future where the Cherokee Nation is celebrated, not only as a cultural beacon, but also as a creative leader. Together, we are proving that unity and vision can transform a possibility into a reality. This is our story, and we are sharing it with the world.

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

