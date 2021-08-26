With Less Than Half of Eligible Citizens Vaccinated, Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Offers $100 Gift Cards

Details By Native News Online Staff August 26, 2021

AKWESASNE, N.Y, — Concerned about the presence of the Delta variant and only 46.9 percent of eligible members vaccinated, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has decided to use federal funds to provide incentives for tribal citizens to receive their Covid-19 vaccine.

Beginning Sept. 1, eligible individuals who receive a Covid-19 vaccine at the Open Walk-in Vaccine Clinic, located at a former IGA building, will be given a $100 gift certificate from the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort.

The gift certificates will be provided to tribal members and employees of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, Akwesasne Mohawk Casino, or tribal enterprises for each dose received — meaning individuals can get as much as $200 for receiving their first and second dose. The gift certificates can be redeemed at the casino.

The casino gift certificates will be provided for new vaccinations only. Individuals who received the Covid-19 Vaccine will also be eligible to receive a monetary prize at two vaccination milestones. Five $1,000 Milestone Incentive Drawings will be conducted when the Tribe’s vaccination rates reach 50 percent and 60 percent.

During the past month, there have been 34 cases of Covid-19 reported in the southern portion of Akwesasne.

To help people get vaccinated, the Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services is holding an Open Walk-In Vaccine Clinic every Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the former IGA Building located at 850 State Route 37 in Akwesasne, N.Y.

All individuals ages 12 years or older can attend, with parent/guardian presence required for minors. This is the only time for walk-in vaccinations.

To receive a Covid-19 vaccination directly at Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services, individuals must schedule an appointment in advance by calling (518) 358-3141.

Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services is also conducting COVID-19 PCR Test Collection Clinics from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at their main campus located at 404 State Route.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter