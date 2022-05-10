Vice President Kamala Harris to Deliver Pre-Recorded Remarks During the National Tribal Public Health Summit 2022

Details By Native News Online Staff May 10, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver pre-recorded remarks at the National Indian Health Board (NIHB) Tribal Public Health Summit on Wednesday, May 11, where she will speak to the ongoing desperate outcomes of Native women and their maternal health journey and what she and Administration are doing to address it.

Founded in 1972, NIHB is a 501(c) 3 not for profit, charitable organization providing health care advocacy services, facilitating Tribal budget consultation and providing timely information, and other services to all Tribal governments. NIHB also conducts research, provides policy analysis, program assessment and development, national and regional meeting planning, training, technical assistance, program and project management. NIHB presents the Tribal perspective while monitoring, reporting on and responding to federal legislation and regulations. It also serves as conduit to open opportunities for the advancement of American Indian and Alaska Native health care with other national and international organizations, foundations corporations and others in its quest to build support for, and advance, Indian health care issues.

The virtual National Tribal Public Health Summit (TPHS) 2022, May 9-12, 2022 is the premiere American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) specific public health annual gathering elevating public health policy and its impact on Tribes. It serves as a forum for practitioners, researchers, and policy experts to mobilize in the arenas of public, behavioral, and environmental health. The summit highlights emerging, promising, best, and evidenced-based practices, developed by Tribes for Tribes.

The Biden-Harris Administration has taken historic action to elevate the maternal health crisis. Last December, the Vice President launched a Call to Action to improve maternal health outcomes, and she secured public and private sector commitments. Native American women are twice as likely to die from pregnancy related complications as White Women. They are also over twice as likely to experience severe maternal morbidity, including a preterm labor rate and an obstetrical hemorrhage rate.

To RSVP to a session, special event or schedule an interview, please contact Janee Andrews at [email protected] All media is required present credentials. Please visit https://2022tphs.us2.pathable.com/.

The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support from RxDestroyer, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the National Indian Health Board. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online.