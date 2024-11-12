VA Proposes to Eliminate Copays for Telehealth, Expand Access to Telehealth for Rural Veterans

This proposal is among VA’s ongoing efforts to expand healthcare access and improve service quality. Recently, the VA launched nationwide tele-emergency care, an essential step to enhancing emergency care access. This year, the VA also began waiving copays for the first three outpatient mental health visits each year, reduced wait times for primary care and mental health appointments, and increased the availability of night and weekend clinics.

“Waiving copays for telehealth services and launching this grant program are both major steps forward in ensuring Veterans can access health care where and when they need it,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said. “VA is the best and most affordable care in America for Veterans — with these steps, we can make it easier for Veterans to access their earned VA health care.”

The proposed rule will be available for public inspection in the Federal Register tomorrow and will open for comments on Wednesday. The VA plans to publish a notice of funding opportunity for this grant program following the final rule’s publication.

For more information on VA telehealth, visit the VA Telehealth Services website.