VA Proposes to Eliminate Copays for Telehealth, Expand Access to Telehealth for Rural Veterans

On Monday, Veterans Day, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced a proposal to eliminate copayments for all VA telehealth services and establish a new grant program to fund VA telehealth access points in non-VA facilities, focusing on rural and medically underserved areas.
 

 These proposed changes are part of the VA’s and the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to reducing costs and broadening healthcare access for Veterans. The grant program, Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS), would support organizations—including nonprofits and private businesses—in setting up private, comfortable spaces equipped with high-speed internet and technology for Veterans to connect with VA providers remotely. The grants would also fund training for on-site personnel to assist Veterans with the telehealth program.

This proposal is among VA’s ongoing efforts to expand healthcare access and improve service quality. Recently, the VA launched nationwide tele-emergency care, an essential step to enhancing emergency care access. This year, the VA also began waiving copays for the first three outpatient mental health visits each year, reduced wait times for primary care and mental health appointments, and increased the availability of night and weekend clinics.

“Waiving copays for telehealth services and launching this grant program are both major steps forward in ensuring Veterans can access health care where and when they need it,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said. “VA is the best and most affordable care in America for Veterans  with these steps, we can make it easier for Veterans to access their earned VA health care.”

The proposed rule will be available for public inspection in the Federal Register tomorrow and will open for comments on Wednesday. The VA plans to publish a notice of funding opportunity for this grant program following the final rule’s publication.

For more information on VA telehealth, visit the VA Telehealth Services website.

