VA Proposes to Eliminate Copays for Telehealth, Expand Access to Telehealth for Rural Veterans

- By Native News Online Staff
On Monday, Veterans Day, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced a proposal to eliminate copayments for all VA telehealth services and establish a new grant program to fund VA telehealth access points in non-VA facilities, focusing on rural and medically underserved areas.
These proposed changes are part of the VA’s and the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to reducing costs and broadening healthcare access for Veterans. The grant program, Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS), would support organizations—including nonprofits and private businesses—in setting up private, comfortable spaces equipped with high-speed internet and technology for Veterans to connect with VA providers remotely. The grants would also fund training for on-site personnel to assist Veterans with the telehealth program.
