The Perfect Match: Alabama (Chickasaw) Woman Donates Life to New Hampshire Teen

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media March 31, 2025

Scrolling through social media about a year ago, Bethany Greenwood Agee paused to read a post from a New Hampshire mother who was desperately pleading for a kidney for her 17-year-old daughter.

The Foley, Alabama, resident felt compelled to click the link and fill out the living organ donation form.

It was not the first time Agee, 40, applied to be a living donor for a stranger.

In 2023, the Chickasaw citizen applied to be a donor for a woman in her home state after discussing the idea with her husband, Jackson. Although she was not a match with the Alabama woman, it did not stop her drive to help others.

A few months later, Agee read the post from Jennifer Frost’s mother and was struck by Jennifer’s age and the devastating impact the disease had on the young woman. She empathized with her plight and wanted to help.

“I was just reading that (Facebook post), and I was like, ‘I’ve got an extra kidney. I can do this,’ and so I clicked the link and filled out all the information,” Agee said.

Agee learned that Frost was on dialysis for about a year after being diagnosed with kidney disease and missed many of life’s milestones.

“She was in the hospital during her graduation. She worked really hard to enjoy her senior year and then that happened, and she didn’t even get to participate in the ceremonies.”

Doctors had informed Frost that a living donor was her best option, and that option led to her mother creating the Facebook post.

Before her diagnosis, Frost was an active student who earned a field hockey scholarship, but dialysis sidelined her. She could only attend home games, and nighttime dialysis kept her from other activities.

“I loved college. I couldn’t imagine not enjoying it, especially when you work hard to get a scholarship and you are excited, and then something that you can’t control happens, and now your life is turned upside down,” Agee said.

A few months after applying, Agee’s phone rang. A Boston telephone number appeared on the screen.

“When they called, I didn’t answer because I thought it was spam,” she chuckled. “Thankfully, they sent me an email and I was able to connect with them.”

Before committing to the donation, she checked with her husband. “I told him, ‘This is a family decision. If you don’t want me to donate this kidney, I won’t do it. But I’m not going to get on that plane and go to Boston and do the testing if we’re not serious. I get on the plane, that is us saying yes.’”

Jackson reaffirmed his support and committed to helping his wife through the process. Agee credits her husband for his selfless care.

In October 2024, Agee boarded the plane to Boston where she underwent rigorous testing at Massachusetts General Hospital, including a CT scan, an EKG, a chest X-ray, a plethora of blood tests and meetings with a psychologist, surgeons and transplant coordinator.

A few days later, she learned that she was a direct match to Frost.

Agee and her husband traveled to Boston again Dec. 29, and the surgery took place Jan. 7, 2025.

Since the surgery did not come with any guarantees, before the procedure, Agee strived to keep Frost’s spirits up.”

She didn’t want Frost to feel the burden of another person going through surgery.

“I just wanted to make sure it was light, especially because we didn’t know all the outcomes. I was like, ‘It’s just a kidney. I’m going to be fine, and you’re going to be fine.’”

Agee’s positive outlook was spot on – the surgery was a success. Both patients are doing well and now share a special bond.

“We are both recovering. Her new kidney is doing well, but there’s still some undetermined (factors). I knew it was all going to work out, but it is a little overwhelming.”

Post surgery, Agee and her husband spent three weeks in Boston while she recovered and underwent lab procedures. She also celebrated her 40th birthday.

“Our last full day I felt pretty good, so we went out to eat. We went to Little Italy and got a cannoli. That was our last Boston check off food list.”

Frost said she feels better than she has in a long time.

“It was like an immediate difference once I woke up and was out of my surgery,” Frost told 1819 News. “I didn’t really realize just how sick I felt until afterward. It’s been like a world of a difference. I feel so much better and healthier now.”

When she found out a stranger in Alabama was willing to donate a kidney, Frost said she became hopeful.

“I was kind of like in a state of shock in a sense,” Frost said. “It was such an opportunity for me to be able to live a normal life again.”

Now back in Alabama, Agee is recuperating and said her only restriction is not to lift anything weighing more than 5 pounds.

“For me, I was only in the hospital one night. My girl (Frost) only stayed four days.”

The donation procedure was performed laparoscopically, leaving Agee with a small scar on her side.

Chickasaw heritage

Agee said her Chickasaw heritage comes from her late paternal grandfather, Sim Lee Greenwood, who was a bow maker, veteran, loved to play horseshoes and bowl, and was a fan of the Golden Corral restaurant.

The family treasures the bows, arrows and quiver Greenwood crafted and passed down to them.

Born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, Agee lived in Prague, Oklahoma, as a youngster, where she still has family who she visits a couple times a year.

Growing up, she also lived in Kansas and Tennessee before the family moved to Alabama, where she spent most of her childhood and attended college.

After she married, the couple lived in San Antonio, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Fort Worth, Texas.

When she lived in Fort Worth, she could easily visit Chickasaw Nation medical clinics in Oklahoma, as well as her siblings who live in Prague.

Eventually, the couple moved home to Alabama to be closer to both of their parents.

Agee credits the Chickasaw Nation for supporting her educational pursuits at the University of North Alabama, Florence.

“When I was in college they helped with tuition and clothing grants. Between getting scholarships and the Chickasaw Nation and my parents, I was able to graduate without any student loan debt, so that’s nice.”

Agee is also thankful for the first-time homebuyers program and at-large medical services.

“It seems like each year the Chickasaw Nation adds more and more services. It’s not only for people who live in Oklahoma. They do so much for so many people. We always tell people, we are part of the Chickasaws. We have such a good Governor (Bill Anoatubby). He is a good leader and always looking out for people and adding things,” she said.

Donate Life

While social media can be negative and divisive, Agee said her story shows how it can also be positive and unifying, for the greater good.

“(Frost’s) mom shared that in New Hampshire, and somehow I saw it in Alabama, and I was able to be that match. Even though we are far apart.”

Agee has also become an ambassador and advocate for organ donation. She encourages everyone to check the organ donation box on their driver’s license and seek more information about living donations.

“If you are thinking about being a kidney donor it doesn’t have to be somebody you know, it doesn’t have to be somebody in your state. It is very doable to sign up and get tested.”

Agee is thankful for the nonprofit organization Kidneys for Kindness and its founder, Kelly Dyer, who generously donated to help cover expenses for Agee’s travel, lodging and food. Dyer also presented Agee with a handmade quilt with her surgery date monogramed on it.

Kidneys for Kindness is a New Hampshire-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to support kidney donors, raise awareness about kidney disease and promote organ donation through community engagement.

