September is Suicide Prevention Month. Here's a List of Native Focused Mental Health Resources.

The suicide rate in the United States has been rising for decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Native communities experience higher rates of suicide compared to all other racial and ethnic groups in the U.S., being the eighth leading cause of death for all American Indian and Alaska Natives (AI/AN) across all ages, according to the National Indian Council on Aging.
When talking about mental health, suicide, or any other health issue in the Native American community, it’s important to note and acknowledge the historic trauma Indigenous communities face that has resulted in AI/AN people experiencing poorer health and socioeconomic outcomes.
It is encouraged to also learn the warning signs of suicide. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), warning signs of suicide include:
- Increased substance use and abuse
- Feelings of emptiness, hopelessness or being trapped
- Significant mood swings
- Talk of wanting to die or being a burden
- Withdrawal from friends and relatives
- Feelings of intense guilt or shame
- Making a plan or researching ways to die
- Eating or sleeping more or less
- Acting impulsively or recklessly
Even when care can be accessed, it can be unhelpful in addressing the distress of Indigenous people, if not harmful, by perpetuating a negative view of their culture and themselves. For this reason, it is important for care providers to also understand culturally competent care and include suggestions on connecting that individual to their community as part of treatment.
If you don’t have a health professional who can assist you, below is a list of federal agencies, organizations, articles, training materials, and resources on AI/AN suicide prevention.
Federal Resources
Indian Health Services (IHS) Division of Behavioral Health
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Tribal Affairs
Substance Abuse and Mental Health services Administration Tribal Training and Technical Assistance Center
American Indian and Alaska Native Organizations
Suicide Prevention Resource Center American Indian and Alaska Native Website
Center for Native American Youth
American Indian Institute at the University of Oklahoma
Suicide Prevention Organizations
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Suicide Prevention Resource Center
AI/AN Suicide Prevention Publications and Resources
To Live to See the Great Day that Dawns: Preventing Suicide by American Indian and Alaska Native Youth and Young Adults
Restoring Balance-Community Readiness
Ensuring the Seventh Generation: A Youth Suicide Prevention Toolkit for Tribal Child Welfare Programs
Traditional Healing & Suicide Prevention in Native American Communities: Research & Policy Considerations
Northwest Suicide Prevention Tribal Action Plan
The AI/AN Suicide Prevention Strategic Plan 2011-2015
If you or someone close to you are in need of support, you can call, text, or chat with 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which provides 24/7, free and confidential support.
