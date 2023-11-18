Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Cantaloupes

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 18, 2023

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday, November 17, 2923, whole and pre-cut cantaloupes have caused dozens of cases of salmonella infection, including 17 hospitalizations, in 15 states and in Canada.

Recalled Food

Whole cantaloupes Might have a sticker that says “Malichita”, “4050”, and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique”

Sold in many states between October 16 and October 23, 2023

See recall notice and expanded recall for more details Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes Includes cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys, and fruit medleys

Sold in Oklahoma stores between October 30 and November 10, 2023

Most have a yellow label with “Vinyard,” and some have a red label with “Fresh”

See recall notice for product photos and more details ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products Includes whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks in clamshell packaging, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging

Best-by dates between October 27 and October 31, 2023

Sold in ALDI stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin

What You Should Do:

Do not eat any recalled cantaloupes and other fruit products. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms: Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



What Businesses Should Do

Do not sell or serve recalled cantaloupes or recalled fruit products.

Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled fruit.

More Stories Like This

American Dental Association. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online. The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support from the. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online.