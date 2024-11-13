Sacred Breath: November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg November 13, 2024

During Native American Heritage Month, the American Indian Cancer Foundation (AICAF) has launched its 6th annual Sacred Breath Campaign in recognition of National Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

This campaign brings attention to the critical issues of lung cancer and its disproportionate impact on American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) communities, where lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

By focusing on awareness, prevention, and early screening, the Sacred Breath Campaign seeks to reduce this disparity and empower communities with resources to improve lung health.

AICAF’s Sacred Breath campaign prioritizes culturally responsive approaches to lung health within AI/AN communities, raising awareness of lung cancer risks, promoting healthy lung practices, and advocating for the avoidance of commercial tobacco products.

While urging people to avoid commercial tobacco, the campaign also honors the traditional and sacred use of tobacco, which holds cultural and spiritual significance across many Indigenous communities.

The campaign has already made an impact through community-based collaborations. In 2023, AICAF partnered with seven Tribal and Urban Indian Clinics, known as Clinic Champions, to implement community-based interventions.

These collaborations led to the completion of 61 lung cancer screenings and the dissemination of culturally tailored educational materials, helping to build lung health awareness at a local level.

November is an ideal time for AI/AN individuals to consider lung cancer screenings, as early detection significantly improves survival rates. Lung cancer often progresses without early symptoms, and screening can be crucial in identifying the disease at a more treatable stage.

According to AICAF, The five-year survival rate for localized lung cancer is 61%, compared to 7% when diagnosed at a more advanced stage. Symptoms to watch for include:

Coughing that gets worse doesn't go away or includes blood.

Chest pain.

Shortness of breath.

Additionally, AI/AN communities exhibit higher rates of commercial tobacco use than any other racial or ethnic group in the United States, with 24.9% of AI/AN adults using commercial tobacco compared to 13.7% of the general U.S. population, according to the CDC.

Risk factors of the use of commercial tobacco include:

Smoking other types of tobacco.

Secondhand smoke.

Exposure to substances like asbestos or radon.

Having certain gene mutations.

Family history.

To support healthy lung practices, AICAF is hosting a month-long virtual run and walk to promote healthy lung practices through physical activity. Participants can receive exclusive Sacred Breath race bibs and share their experiences using the hashtag #SacredBreath.

AICAF encourages everyone to participate in this month’s events and utilize available resources to help promote lung health and reduce cancer disparities within AI/AN populations.

By working together to raise awareness and promote early detection, AI/AN communities can take significant steps in reducing lung cancer disparities and improving overall health. For more information on the Sacred Breath campaign, visit the official website of AICAF.

More Stories Like This