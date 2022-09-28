Roselyn Tso Sworn In as Director of Indian Health Service

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
“It is my honor and privilege to serve as the next leader of the Indian Health Service. Throughout the confirmation process, I took time to reflect on the many challenges the agency has faced, including the ongoing challenge to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which has plagued Indian Country over the past couple of years. While the IHS has made great strides to improve health care services, there are areas we must review and improve on. I am committed to working with our tribal and urban Indian organization partners, and our partners across the federal government, to continue raising the health status of American Indians and Alaska Natives to the highest level,” Tso said in a statement provided by the Navajo Nation.
In her new position, Tso will be charged with developing IHS policy and fulfilling the organization’s mission to improve health outcomes in Indian Country. Her work with IHS dates back to 1984, and most recently she served as Director of the Navajo Area and Director of the Office of Direct Services and Contracting Tribes.
Tell Us What You Think
More Stories Like ThisThe Kwek Society Bridges Period Poverty Gap for Native American Students
Nation Indian Health Board Kicks Off 39th Annual Tribal Health Conference
FDA: Social Media Video Challenges Such as Boiling Chicken with NyQuil Could be Deadly
Tiny Home Donated to American Indian Community Organization to Serve as Model for Village