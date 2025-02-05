ReMatriation: Return to the Land, Return to Ourselves – A Gathering for Indigenous Women’s Day

Details By Neely Bardwell February 05, 2025

This Saturday, February 8, the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women (CSVANW) will be hosting the 5th Annual Indigenous Women’s Day event titled “ReMatriation: Return to the Land, Return to Ourselves” at the New Mexico State Capitol.

Along with organizations My Native Sisters' Fire, Inc., Laguna Pueblo Federation of Democratic Women, Pueblo Action Alliance, Three Sisters Collective, and Senators Linda Lopez and Shannon Pinto, CSVANW invite community to join them at the Roundhouse Rotunda.

The event features presentations, performances, and ceremonies by tribal leaders, community members, youth, and artists to address critical issues in Indian Country like climate justice, environmental justice, and the vital roles of Native women in their communities.

The event also plans to highlight issues such as gender-based violence, human trafficking, and reproductive justice and an over-all call for necessary legislative and societal change.

In the morning, there will be a prayer walk before any of the other events take place as well as an opening prayer. Pueblo of Pojoaque Tribe Governor Jenelle Roybal and Mescalero President Thora Walsh Padilla are set to give opening remarks around 12:30pm MST.

Each performance and presentation gives attendees the opportunity to reflect on the impacts of environmental justice, climate change, and fire on Native lands and families, while honoring the significant roles that Native women play in their communities.

