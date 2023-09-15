Ovarian Cancer Affects 20,000 Women a Year. Here's What You Need to Know,

Details By Native News Online Staff September 15, 2023

September marks Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, a time to support current patients and educate the general public on ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer is estimated to affect just under 20,000 women this year alone. According to the American Public Health Association, American Indian/ Alaska Native (AI/AN) and White women had similar ovarian and uterine cancer death rates.

Regional differences in the incidence of mortality of ovarian cancer among AI/AN women in the U.S. were significant, though.

Despite regional differences, AI/ANs overall have higher rates of cancers and other conditions, mainly because AI/ANs are getting screened too late, if at all. Although many AI/AN people have access to the Indian Health Service (IHS), the IHS is chronically underfunded.

Ovarian cancer happens when there are changes in genetic material (DNA). Often, the exact cause of these genetic changes are unknown.

Since the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer can be easy to miss, and no diagnostic test exists for ovarian cancer, awareness of the disease is extremely important for early detection and intervention.

Signs and symptoms include:

Bloating

Trouble eating or feeling full quickly

Pelvic/abdominal pain

Urinary frequency

Fatigue

Menstrual changes

Back pain

Upset stomach, heartburn, or constipation

Certain factors increase the risk of developing ovarian cancer. These risk factors include:

Being a woman

Overweight or obese

Childbirth later in life or never having a full-term pregnancy

Hormone replacement therapy

A family history of ovarian cancer, breast cancer or colorectal cancer

A personal history of breast cancer

An inherited genetic mutation (BRCA1, BRCA2)

A family cancer syndrome (Lynch syndrome, Peutz-Jeghers syndrome, MUTYH-associated polyposis)

Fertility treatment

Smoking

Your healthcare provider may suggest that you have genetic testing to look for the gene changes that raise the risk for ovarian cancer. Knowing whether or not you have the gene may help your provider decide on your treatment plan.

If you are 63 years of age or older, you should talk to your healthcare provider or call your local Indian Health Service Clinic.

