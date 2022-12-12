National Indian Health Board Launches New Podcast to Raise Healthcare Awareness in Indian Country

Details By Native News Online Staff December 12, 2022

Next week, the National Indian Health Board debuts a podcast series to help maximize health coverage in Indian Country for 2023.



The Hope & Healing Podcast with the National Indian Health Board (NIHB) is produced in partnership with Indian Country Media and supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.





Hosted by Levi Rickert, editor and publisher of Native News Online, the six-episode series will explore various healthcare coverage options, including Medicare, Medicaid and the health insurance Marketplace, and disparities in health equity. Episodes will feature guests who will illuminate the healthcare topics that impact their Tribal communities, as well as experts from the (NIHB), and will highlight the work the board and its partners engage in regularly to create better access to care and better health outcomes for Indigenous communities.

The series aims to distill the often complex information about the nation's healthcare to help consumers in Indian Country choose the best coverage for them.

According to a report by Statista, 62 percent of U.S. adults listened to podcasts in 2022, more than double since 2012. In recent years, several Indigenous podcasts have gained widespread listenership, including the award-winning series This Land, hosted by Rebecca Nagle (Cherokee Nation); and All My Relations, hosted by Matika Wilbur (Swinomish and Tulalip).

NIHB hopes the series will reach new audiences and bring attention to issues in Indian Country while sharing lessons from tribal communities on everything from COVID-19 to climate change.

The Hope & Healing Podcast can be found wherever you listen to podcasts.

