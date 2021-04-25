National Indian Health Board Hosts Virtual Tribal Health Summit This Week

Details By Native News Online Staff April 25, 2021

WASHINGTON — The National Indian Health Board is hosting its 2021 National Tribal Public Health Summit (TPHS) this week. The theme of the summit “Indigenous Resilience in Tribal Public Health Practice.”

The Summit takes place April 27-29, 2021, with a special All-Tribes White House Information and Discussion Session on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 2pm EDT.

NIHB offers Listening Session and No-Cost Institute tickets to guests of the 2021 National Tribal Public Health Summit at no cost! This ticket grants access to all listening sessions with federal partners, hosted by NIHB, all no-cost institutes, special evening events, the SPDI poster session, and Face-to-Face meetings with our exhibitors!

CLICK TO REGISTER

Special Evening Event:

Tuesday, April 27:

An Evening of Prayer and Remembrance (6:00pm - 7:30pm EDT)

No-Cost Institutes:

Tuesday, April 27:

Adapting Tribal Public Health Infrastructure through Workforce Developments to Overcome COVID-19 (12:00 - 2:00pm EDT)

Commercial Tobacco Cessation in Indian Country (12:00 - 2:00pm EDT)

Wednesday, April 28:

Preserving and Defending our Tribal Lands: Environmental Health in Indian Country (1:45pm - 6:00pm EDT)

Understanding Infection Control: How Indian Country Has Adapted During the COVID-19 Pandemic (2:00pm - 7:00pm EDT)

Thursday, April 29:

Addressing Intimate Partner Violence in Indian Country (10:45am - 1:45pm EDT

Special Diabetes Program for Indians (SDPI): NIHB Updates and Discussion (12:00pm - 2:00pm EDT.

Listening Sessions:

Monday, April 26, 2021

All Tribes COVID-19 Vaccine Information and Discussion Session with White House COVID Leadership (Closed to press) (2:00pm - 3:00pm EDT)

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Indian Health Service Listening Session (12:00pm - 2:00pm EDT)

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Listening Session (1:45pm - 3:45pm EDT)

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Indian Health Service, Division of Behavioral Health Listening Session (12:00 noon - 2:00pm EDT)

Elder Listening Session (2:00pm - 3:00pm EDT)

Native Youth Listening Session (2:00pm - 3:00pm EDT)

CLICK TO REGISTER

