IHS Selects New Enterprise Electronic Health Record System

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 08, 2023

The Indian Health Service (IHS) will replace an outdated computer system that is 40-years-old. This work supports the Biden-Harris Administration’s Executive Order on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in the Government as well as the Administration’s ongoing efforts to advance health equity and support tribal communities.

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the IHS announced that General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc. was chosen to build, configure, and maintain a new IHS enterprise Electronic Health Record system utilizing Oracle Cerner technology.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

This updated system modernizes IHS’ health care delivery and operations, making it easier for patients and providers to access updated and accurate information when they need it.

“This is a major milestone in our work to deliver quality modern health care to American Indians and Alaska Natives,” IHS Director Roselyn Tso (Navajo) said.. “With the new EHR system, patients will have better access to their own health information, providers can more effectively coordinate patient care in and out of our network, and we can better track the health of tribal communities overall.”

This selection was made after a detailed and rigorous federal acquisition process that was open to all vendors. Throughout the process, the IHS coordinated with tribal and urban Indian organization partners through extensive tribal engagement via tribal consultations, listening sessions, urban confers, advisory committee meetings, an Industry Day, and the participation of hundreds of tribal, urban Indian, and IHS system users in vendor product demonstrations.

“We are ready and eager to move forward with the enterprise EHR with our partners. It is time to replace our current system and ensure that IHS is keeping pace with technological advances across the health care delivery system,” said IHS Chief Information Officer and Director for the Office of Information Technology Mitchell Thornbrugh. “This Modernization – and the technology that drives it – will impact every part of our health care delivery. Most importantly, the new EHR will enable patients and their providers to have updated and accurate information to make the best health care decisions.”

More Stories Like This

American Dental Association. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online. The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support from the. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online.