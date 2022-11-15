fbpx
IHS Breaks Ground on New Virginia Health Center

The Indian Health Service held a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 15 in Charles City, Va., for the Mid-Atlantic Tribal Health Center. 

The facility will serve seven tribes in IHS's Mid-Atlantic Service Unit region.

The 27,000-square-foot health center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2024. It will offer primary care and dental, behavioral health, diabetes, pharmacy and lab services. 

In September, IHS announced its expansion of three mobile units to administer primary, behavioral health and dental care to about 3,000 Indigenous people.

“Increasing access to quality health care services is critical to improving the health of tribal members,” IHS Nashville Area Director, Dr. Beverly Cotton, said in a statement. “Our tribal partners have been involved throughout the process of planning the clinic, the services offered, and the cultural aspect of the design and decoration. We look forward to opening the new Mid-Atlantic Tribal Health Center and continuing to work with tribes in Virginia to expand on the services we provide.”

The Mid-Atlantic Service Unit serves seven mid-Atlantic tribes: the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, the Chickahominy Indian Tribe, Chickahominy Indian Tribe Eastern Division, the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe, the Rappahannock Indian Tribe, the Monacan Indian Nation, and the Nansemond Indian Nation. 

