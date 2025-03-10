Health Equity Round-Up (March 10, 2025)

Details By Elyse Wild and Kaili Berg March 10, 2025

Last week, the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs advanced 10 bills that strengthen tribal water rights; a study from the University of New Mexico looked at burdens faced by Native American elders when accessing healthcare; and the federal government marked a dozen IHS offices across Indian Country for closure.







Here is our weekly round-up of health equity news.

Studies: Maternal Health, Healthcare Workers, Elders

A recent study by the University of Minnesota School of Public Health examined the impact of Indian Health Service access on maternal care quality for Native American and Alaska Native women.

Analyzing data from 12,920 women who gave birth between 2016 and 2020, the study found that those with IHS access reported higher quality care compared to those without.

Specifically, among uninsured Native women, IHS access was associated with a 16%increase in pre-pregnancy care utilization and a 7% point increase in prenatal care usage.

However, the study also revealed that more than half of the participants did not receive high-quality pre-pregnancy care, and fewer than half received high-quality postpartum care.

Additionally, while Medicaid was the most common form of insurance, it did not consistently ensure high-quality care before, during, and after pregnancy.

A recent study from George Washington University highlighted the need to break down data for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) groups in the U.S. health workforce.

These communities include many different ethnicities and languages, but they are often grouped together in research and policy, hiding important differences.

The study found that some groups, like Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders, and certain Southeast Asians, are underrepresented in healthcare jobs, especially in leadership roles.

The study also found fewer AANHPI professionals in mental health, which could limit culturally appropriate care. Researchers recommend better data collection to address these gaps and improve health equity.

Researchers at the University of New Mexico are working to improve health care for Native American elders.

Assistant Professor Elise Trott Jaramillo, PhD, from the College of Population Health, studies how age and gender affect healthcare access in these communities.

Her research found that older Native women often juggle caregiving duties with their own health needs, facing challenges like transportation and accessibility.

Native men aged 55-64 tend to navigate health systems alone, often without regular care or established provider relationships.

Openings

The Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde have opened Main Street Recovery, a new residential treatment facility in Sheridan, Oregon, to support Native Americans dealing with addiction and substance abuse.

The center offers a living environment with on-site, comprehensive treatment, integrating Western medicine with Native practices.

Features include sleeping quarters, counseling spaces, a workout room, and plans for cultural additions like a sweat lodge.

The facility began accepting clients in late February 2025, with typical stays expected to be six months or longer.

Legislation

Last week, the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs advanced 10 bills to strengthen water rights, expanding water infrastructure in tribal communities in California, New Mexico, Nevada and Montana. Water remains a pressing environmental health challenge in Indian Country, with some sources stating that 48% of households on reservations lack clean water access.

Limited access to clean water is linked to a number of negative health outcomes, including a higher risk of infection and mortality rates. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), contaminated drinking water has been tied to high rates of infant diarrheal disease on the Fort Apache reservation in Arizona.

As well, the Senate Committee advanced a bill that would authorise the Indian Health Service to provide tribes and tribal organizations with veterinary services, including spaying and neutering of dogs and cats. The bill is aimed at mitigating the spread of diseases from animals to humans, such as rabies. Reservation communities have high populations of stray animals. According to IHS data, around 4,800 tribal members are hospitalized each year on the Navajo Nation alone from dog bites.

DOGE Cuts

A dozen IHS buildings across India have been flagged by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for closure. The buildings in question are located in six IHA service areas, including Bemidji, Navajo, California, Oklahoma, Nashville and Phoenix. The total cost of the annual leases on the facilities is around $1.9 million, with individual leases ranging from $22,240 to $1.07 million. It is unclear why the facilities are targeted for closure.