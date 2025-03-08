List of Indian Country Leases Marked for Termination by DOGE

March 08, 2025

The Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE, is publishing a running list of leases being terminated by the General Services Administration.

The leases being terminated included properties being used by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and the Indian Health Service (IHS). The list is published in the “Real Estate” table on the “Savings” page on doge.gov.

As of March 6, 2025, doge.gov lists 20 BIA leases and 12 IHS leases marked for termination.

The site shows the city and state of the property, the square-footage of the property and the cost of the annual lease.

A list of leases marked “Bureau of Indian Affairs” on doge.gov follows in table format:

A list of leases marked “Indian Health Service” on doge.gov follows in table format:

Additionally, doge.gov has marked one National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) lease for termination. The inclusion of NIGC by DOGE is notable in that the agency is entirely funded by tribal government revenues.

A list of the lease marked “National Indian Gaming Commission” on doge.gov follows in table format:

The tables will be updated as additional leases are added on doge.gov.

Separately, Democrats on the House Committee on Natural Resources on February 28 published a list of lease terminations affecting tribes, national parks, wildlife refuges and other areas under the legislative panel’s jurisdiction.