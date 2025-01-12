Health Equity Round-Up (January 12, 2024)

Details By Kaili Berg January 12, 2025

Here’s our weekly round-up of Health Equity News, including funding announcements, legislation, program launches, appointments and nominations, and data insights.



Indian College Launches Indigenous Environmental Health Degree

The Nebraska Indian Community College (NICC) announced the launch of its second baccalaureate program, a Bachelor of Science in Indigenous Environmental Health. Combining public health and environmental science through an Indigenous lens, the first-of-its-kind degree is designed to address pressing health and environmental challenges in Native communities. According to a statement by NICC, the 24-credit program meets the requirements for accreditation by the National Environmental Health Science and Protection Accreditation Council.

Clean Drinking Water

The Biden-Harris Administration announced $700 million in FY 2025 funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to improve drinking water and sanitation infrastructure in Tribal communities.

This allocation, part of the $3.5 billion designated to the Indian Health Service (IHS) between FY 2022-2026, marks the earliest announcement of BIL funding in a fiscal year, enabling better planning for critical projects.

The FY 2025 funding will support 67 construction projects, benefiting over 14,450 American Indian and Alaska Native households. To date, the BIL has funded 765 projects, with nearly 110,000 Tribal households expected to benefit by 2026.

The funding reinforces a whole-of-government approach to investing in Tribal communities, including efforts to recruit and retain skilled engineers for the IHS Sanitation Facilities Construction Program, which delivers essential water and sanitation services to American Indian and Alaska Native households.

Joint Venture Agreement

On Dec. 30, 2024, the Indian Health Service (IHS) and the Chickasaw Nation signed a joint venture agreement and lease to develop and operate the Newcastle Medical Center in Newcastle, Oklahoma.

This comprehensive medical center will serve patients in the Ada Service Unit and surrounding areas, offering services such as primary and specialty care, intensive care, labor and delivery, surgery, emergency services, and more.

The facility will span approximately 2.4 million square feet on a 158-acre campus and will be constructed in three phases over multiple years. Under the agreement, the Chickasaw Nation will fund the construction, while IHS will request congressional funding for staffing, operations, and maintenance over a 20-year period.

HHS Soliciting Nominations

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is seeking nominations for vacancies on the Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee (STAC).

The STAC serves as an advisory body to the HHS Secretary, providing guidance on matters affecting Tribal nations. Nominations are open for representatives from specific Indian Health Service (IHS) areas, including the Bemidji, Billings, and Phoenix Areas, as well as for an At-Large National Delegate.

Nominees should be elected Tribal officials, acting in their official capacity as elected officials of their Tribe, with a commitment to representing the views of Tribes in their respective areas. The term length for these positions is two years.

Nominations must include a Tribal leader nomination letter, a Tribal resolution supporting the nominee, and the nominee’s contact information. The deadline for submission is Feb. 28, 2024. Nominations should be sent to the Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs at [email protected].

IHS Announces Bemidji Area Director

The Indian Health Service (IHS) has appointed Dr. Christopher Poole as the new Bemidji Area Director.

Dr. Poole will oversee a comprehensive healthcare system serving American Indians and Alaska Natives from 34 federally recognized Tribal nations and six urban Indian health programs across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

His responsibilities include managing three federally operated service units in the Bemidji Area and maintaining close collaboration with local Tribal health boards.

Dr. Poole, an enrolled member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, brings extensive experience to the role. He previously served as acting director of the IHS Office of Direct Service and Contracting Tribes and has held key roles in Tribal and Urban Services, contract negotiations, and behavioral health consulting within the Bemidji Area.

His leadership in implementing the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act and the Indian Health Care Improvement Act has been instrumental in strengthening Tribal health systems.

Prior to his IHS tenure, Dr. Poole worked as a Military Treatment Facility Liaison for the Department of Veterans Affairs, facilitating healthcare transitions for wounded soldiers. He also served as an advocate in the Army’s Wounded Warrior program, supporting severely injured service members returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.

Dr. Poole holds degrees in social work, business administration, and health administration. He expressed his commitment to partnering with Tribal and urban leaders to honor traditions and promote wellness in Tribal communities.

Worthy Reads

KXLG News published an article highlighting the significant health challenges faced by South

Dakota’s Native American population.

The report focuses on the “double whammy” of barriers impacting these communities, including disproportionately high rates of congenital syphilis and limited healthcare access.

In 2022, the congenital syphilis rate among Native Americans in the state was 644.7 cases per 100,000 people, a figure comparable to the U.S. national rate from 1941, before the widespread use of penicillin. This alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for improved healthcare interventions and disease prevention efforts.

The article also examines broader socioeconomic issues, such as poverty, which exacerbate health disparities. For instance, 41.2% of families on the Pine Ridge Reservation live below the poverty level, contributing to higher rates of chronic diseases and shorter life expectancy among Native populations.

Efforts to address these issues include collaborative initiatives between state, tribal, and federal organizations to combat the syphilis epidemic and enhance healthcare delivery.

Despite these measures, the article notes ongoing challenges in ensuring equitable healthcare access and addressing social determinants of health.

The University of Montana Rural Institute published an article about the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) Tribal Health Department’s efforts to improve vaccination access through innovative drive-through clinics.

The initiative, part of the Aging and Disability Vaccine Collaborative, successfully vaccinated hundreds of individuals, highlighting the department’s commitment to community health and safety.

The article details the logistical and operational strategies that made the drive-through clinic a success, including its focus on accessibility for elders and individuals with disabilities. This approach not only ensured efficient vaccine distribution but also addressed barriers to healthcare access within rural and tribal communities.

Elyse Wild contributed reporting on this story.

