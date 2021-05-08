Harvard School of Dental Medicine Seeking Native Students for Summer Program

BOSTON — Harvard School of Dental Medicine’s The Bridge to Dental School initiative is seeking American Indian and Alaska Native students to participate in a free 7-session program via Zoom from 10:30 a.m. — 12:00 noon - EDT, on Saturdays and Sundays, from June 5-27, 2021.

The inactive program will cover general study tips for the Dental Admission Test (DAT) and other essential elements for crafting a competitive dental school application. Emphasis will be placed on writing the personal statement and resume, interviewing skills, and the hidden curriculum in dental school. Instructors will share their experience with graduate studies in oral health, as well as post-graduation plans.

Program Eligibility

Applicant must be a college student or graduate (from any institution of higher education) who intends to apply to dental school in the future

Applicant must commit to attend 7 sessions, active engagement by completing assigned tasks, and keep their cameras on, unless the applicant has received approval by instructors not to do so

The deadline for application is Friday, May 14, 2021. Click here to access the application.

More Stories Like This

10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter