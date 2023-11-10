Gun Lake Casino Raises Almost $30,000 During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 10, 2023

The Gun Lake Casino team set a goal to raise $23,000 during October to support the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” campaign. The Gun Lake Casino team surpassed its by over 26 percent by raising $29,000 for the worthy cause.

During October at GLC there were several ways to donate money that included a dollar-for dollar match for free slot play for donations up to $20, and purchase of specialty food and beverage items; all proceeds going to ACS. The same fundraising opportunity was made available through the purchase of pink t-shirts at GLC’s gift shop.

Enjoying Native News Coverage? Make A Donation Here $25 $50 $100

Team members and guests donated funds and participated in events like the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Calder Plaza on October 21.

This year was the ninth consecutive year that Gun Lake Casino proudly supported the American Cancer Society.

More Stories Like This

American Dental Association. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online. The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support from the. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online.