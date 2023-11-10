fbpx
Gun Lake Casino Raises Almost $30,000 During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October

The Gun Lake Casino team set a goal to raise $23,000 during October to support the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” campaign. The Gun Lake Casino team surpassed its by over 26 percent by raising $29,000 for the worthy cause.

During October at GLC there were several ways to donate money that included a dollar-for dollar match for free slot play for donations up to $20, and purchase of specialty food and  beverage items; all proceeds going to ACS. The same fundraising opportunity was made  available through the purchase of pink t-shirts at GLC’s gift shop.  

Team members and guests donated funds and participated in events like the Making Strides  Against Breast Cancer Walk at Calder Plaza on October 21.  

This year was the ninth consecutive year that Gun Lake Casino proudly supported the American Cancer Society.

 

 

 

 

 

