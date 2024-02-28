Give Kids A Smile Starts with Infants and Toddlers

Details By Jessica A. Rickert February 28, 2024

What a messy face when a baby is done eating! When you wash a baby's face, why not clean your baby’s teeth before you take the baby out of the highchair? Place a soft toothbrush in a cup on the highchair tray. Toothpaste is not necessary after mealtime, water will do. Stand behind the baby and tilt the head back onto you for support. Sing “The bristles on the brush …” to the tune of “The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round…” as you brush the precious teeth.

At night, clean the baby's teeth before bedtime. There are many ways to cleanse the baby’s mouth and using water is an easy option that works well. Most infant toothpastes are designed to be safe when swallowed in tiny amounts. Always ask your dental team for suggestions. Look for the American Dental Association’s approval on toothpastes.

The position which can help is to wrap the baby in a soft blanket and lay the baby on a soft rug. The caregiver kneels on the side, just above the baby's head, and brushes all surfaces of all teeth.

Another option is knee-to-knee. Two caregivers sit facing each other. The baby is laid back, with the baby's legs around the waist of one adult. That adult holds the baby’s hands and looks directly at the baby. The second adult is then looking down into the baby’s mouth; all the teeth are visible as all surfaces of all teeth are brushed,





SING!! SING during February, National Give Kids A Smile Month!

“Your smile makes me so happy, so nice and clean,” is a happy phrase to repeat all day long to

your precious, little ones. February is “Give Kids A Smile Month,” and the best way to start is

with your darling baby.

Mommy’s milk is oh so sweet.

It’s good to nurse before I sleep.

A bottle is NOT my friend at night.

Filled with water is only right.

We can avoid Baby Bottle tooth decay,

If you show me the way.

If baby is less than one, no fruit juice,

It has no nutritional use.

When my pacifier does fall,

Don’t put it in your mouth at all.

Smoking is so bad for you!

The fumes hurt the baby, too.

If I am cranky and teething, too,

Please rub my gums to help my blues.

Teeth…What a delight!

Please keep them clean and bright.

With teeth, I eat fruit and meat.

Help me avoid unhealthy sweets.

Feed me in my highchair with healthy foods.

Sugar & junk food we need to lose.

My teeth are precious and need your care.

Brush for me while in the highchair.

After my yummy food, next we brush,

As you sing and never rush.

A smear of paste is the best.

This helps avoid a big mess.

Schedule my dental visit as soon as I grow teeth.

Age one at the very least.



Note: These verses are published by the creator of the Brushtime Baby® diaper bag, pediatric dentist, Dr. Winifred J. Booker.

These poems support the Highchair Dental Care® Practice Model also developed by Dr. Booker. Visit

www.highchairdentalcare.com to learn more and to download additional educational content Dr. Winifred J. Booker,

DDS, FAAPD is a descendent of the Piscataway American Indian Tribe.

Dr. Jessica A. Rickert is a tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. A graduate of the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, in 1975, she became for the first female Native American dentist.

