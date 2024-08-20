Dog Rescue to Host Its Largest Vetrinary Care Clininc in Navajo Nation

Details By Elyse Wild August 20, 2024

An animal rescue group serving the Navajo Nation will host its largest-ever free mobile vet clinic this fall on the reservation.



From October 18-21, Underdog Animal Rescue & Rehab and a team of seven veterinarians will travel through Upper Fruitland, NM — located in the far northwest corner of New Mexico and encompassing the east side of the sprawling Navajo Nation reservation —to perform free and low-cost spay and neuter surgeries, treating sick animals, administering life-saving vaccines, and microchipping pets.

Jennifer DeFosse, grants manager for Underog, told Native News Online their goal is to treat 1,000 animals during the four-day mobile clinic.

"It sounds pie in the sky," DeFosse said. "But I think we can pull it off."

At 28,000 square miles — an area the size of West Virginia — the Navajo Nation is the largest reservation in the US. Resources are scant on the extremely rural tribal nation, with many homes lacking running water and electricity. Navajo families often drive up to an hour and a half one way to access water, filling up large barrels to transport back to their homes.

With an estimated 250,000 to 500,000 dogs on the reservation— commonly referred to as "rez dogs" — the need for veterinary care is immense. However, there are only two veterinarians on the sprawling reservation.

"For comparison, there are 800 vets in West Virginia," DeFosse said.

The annual cost of preventative care for a dog can run $700-$1,500, a prohibitive cost for someone living on the reservation where the average income is $42,000.

Lack of access to veterinary care poses a public health risk, as well: In July, Navajo Nation reported that rabies cases on the reservation increased four-fold from 2023-2024.

Based in Moab, Utah, Underdog was founded in 2017 to support Navajo families in pet ownership and rehabilitate stray animals on the reservation for adoption. The group has adopted out 4,500 rez dogs, and last year distributed more than 18,000 pounds of pet food to Navajo families.

DeFosse says Underdog's mission isn't just about providing veterinary care but about supporting the Navajo community as a whole.

"Some of the folks that we talk to are taking food off their own plates to make sure that their animals are fed," DeFosse said. "That isn't a choice anyone should have to make. This is not just a problem with animals. This impacts mental health and well-being."

Petco Love, the Banfield Foundation, Greater Good Charities, and Red Rover are partnering with Underdog to sponsor the four-day clinic. Ad

Volunteer spots are still open. Interested individuals can contact [email protected] for information on volunteering.

