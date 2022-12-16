COVID-19 is Not Over:13 Deaths Reported on Navajo Nation in the Past Week

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
As winter approaches and with the holiday season upon us, COVID-19 is once again causing concern on the Navajo Nation.
On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 217 new COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation and 13 recent deaths over a one-week period from December 9 – 15, 2022.
The total number of deaths is now 1,981. 644,496 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The overall total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 79,757, including 24 delayed reported cases.
“According to our health care professionals, cases of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus are slightly increasing across the country. We encourage our Navajo citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and flu to prevent additional cases this holiday season. There is no vaccine for RSV, but flu and COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing many infections and reducing the risk of an outbreak. If you have any symptoms, please get tested and get necessary treatment. Have a safe holiday week with your loved ones” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.
Health care facilities on the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. If you would like to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines, please contact your health care provider and schedule an appointment.
For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.
