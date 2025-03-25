Cherokee Nation, Oklahoma State Department of Health Identify Case of Measles in Northeastern Part of State

Details By Levi Rickert March 25, 2025

In partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), the Cherokee Nation has confirmed a case of measles in northeastern Oklahoma.

Following a thorough investigation, Cherokee Nation Public Health, Cherokee Nation Health Services, and the OSDH have determined that the identified case poses no public health risk.

The Cherokee Nation urges citizens to check with their primary care provider to ensure they are up to date on all vaccinations.

The MMR vaccine remains the most effective defense against measles, providing 93% protection after the first age-appropriate dose and 97% after the second. It is both safe and highly effective.

According to the OSDH, nine measles cases have now been identified in unvaccinated individuals in northeastern Oklahoma.

The Cherokee Nation remains committed to monitoring potential measles cases and prioritizing the health and well-being of its citizens and community partners.

For more information, a measles fact sheet is available at:

https://www. cherokeepublichealth.org/ tiles/index/display?id= 331903580629146701

As a reminder, the measles vaccine is available to protect children and adults, and the Cherokee Nation recommends Cherokee citizens contact their primary care provider to ensure they are up to date with all vaccinations.

Parents may also contact the nearest Cherokee Nation Health Center should they need a vaccination for their child. https://health. cherokee.org/health-center- and-hospital-locations/ outpatient-care/

For questions on measles, contact Dr. David Gahn, Cherokee Nation Public Health Medical Director, at (918)316-9548 or (918)772-4262.

