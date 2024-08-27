Cherokee Citizen Recognized as a 2024 Health Access Heroes by DentaQuest

Details By Kaili Berg August 27, 2024

Julie Seward (Cherokee Nation), a dental hygienist, was recently recognized as one of the 2024 Health Access Heroes by DentaQuest.

This award, given by one of the nation’s largest dental benefits administrators, highlights Seward’s dedication to improving oral health care access within Indigenous communities, particularly through her work with the Native Oral Health Network (NOHN).

Seward’s journey in oral health care is rooted in her heritage and family values. As a dental hygienist, her work is inspired by the lessons of her ancestors and the support of her family.

“My inspiration really comes from my family, my ancestors, who demonstrated what it means to live in community with one another, to help one another, and to leverage and use your talents or your skills to do good,” Seward told Native News Online.

Her path was further shaped by the guidance of her grandmother, Joanne Frane, who served as her cultural anchor.

“My grandmother really helped me, and led me to do this work. She always wanted me to come back and give back to my tribe and to tribal communities that really have helped get me where I’m at,” Seward said.

This strong sense of duty to her community has fueled Seward’s commitment to addressing the significant disparities in oral health care faced by American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) populations.

According to a 2023 white paper from the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health, dental disease among AI/AN people occurs at three times the rate of the general population, a statistic that has remained unchanged for years.

As the leader of NOHN, Seward has been instrumental in challenging the misclassification of AI/AN populations in health data. NOHN, under her guidance, conducts original research and provides education aimed at eliminating this misclassification and improving the accuracy of health data.

“Misclassification is a significant problem when we’re talking about health disparities and equity,” Seward explained. “Accurate data is paramount and super important.”

Seward and her team are committed to understanding why this misclassification happens and finding solutions to address it. Their efforts are crucial in opening the door to more meaningful conversations about health inequities and ensuring that all populations have equal opportunities for optimal health outcomes.

DentaQuest’s 2024 Health Access Heroes award celebrates individuals and organizations that are taking bold actions to increase access to health care for those with the greatest needs and fewest resources.

Seward’s inclusion in this select group of 12 Heroes highlights the impact of her work in advancing health equity. In addition to the recognition, DentaQuest is making a $5,000 charitable contribution in the name of each Hero to a nonprofit of their choice.

“It’s really an honor to serve Indian Country in this capacity. I appreciate DentaQuest for recognizing the work being done in the field,” said Seward. “This recognition really reflects the efforts of my team, colleagues, and mentors who continue to guide and encourage me. It’s easy to get discouraged in this line of work, but having a strong support system makes all the difference.”

For nearly a decade, Seward has been at the forefront of efforts to improve oral health outcomes for AI/AN communities, who face some of the most severe health disparities in the nation. Her work with NOHN has been particularly impactful in producing research that sheds light on these disparities and advocates for the integration of cultural values into health care.

“When we change the narrative, when we change the tone to a strengths-based approach, then it changes the direction of conversations,” said Seward. “It really provides an opportunity for us to spotlight what our communities are doing right, what they’re doing well, and the innovation they’re showing to solve the issues they’re facing.”

Seward actively seeks opportunities to collaborate with non-Native entities, recognizing that achieving health equity requires a collective effort. Through professional development, peer support, and networking, NOHN empowers health leaders, advocates, and educators to address the unique challenges faced by Indigenous communities.

“We’ve had to get creative with how we fund this work. It’s not so cut and dry, and you have to think outside the box to make it work,” said Seward.

Seward’s vision for the future includes expanding the NOHN family, continuing to recruit passionate individuals who are committed to improving oral health care for Native communities, and advancing various initiatives, including addressing oral health access barriers for the Two Spirit LGBTQIA+ community.

“I want to continue to grow this family, this group, and add to all the intelligent, driven, compassionate, inspired individuals that work so hard for their communities.”

