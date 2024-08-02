Celebrate World Breastfeeding Week with Chickasaw Nation Events

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media August 02, 2024

ADA, Okla. – The Chickasaw Nation Women, Infants and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program is celebrating World Breastfeeding Week with special events in Purcell and Ada that promote and support breastfeeding families in the community.

Purcell’s event is 3-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Chickasaw Nation Purcell Area Office, 1430 Hardcastle Blvd.



Ada’s celebration is 3-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center, 700 N. Mississippi.

A worldwide observance, this year’s theme is “Closing the gap: Breastfeeding support for all.”

“August is a time to really celebrate these moms and their choice to breastfeed, and whatever that breastfeeding journey is to them,” said Laura Robinson, Chickasaw Nation WIC Breastfeeding Education and Promotion Manager.

“There is not just one way to breastfeed, there are a multitude of ways of being a breastfeeding mom, and it's important to showcase that (the mothers) are amazing,” Robinson, an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant, said.

The events are open to everyone in the community, at no charge.

“Chickasaw Nation WIC serves First American and non-First American clients, so in everything we do we want to include the community,” she said.

The events are designed as fun and educational, focusing on the family and celebrating moms who breastfeed.

“We are going to have multiple resources at the event, both Chickasaw affiliated and community based,” Robinson said.

Booths planned for the event include certified lactation consultants; a CPR educational booth; pediatric, prenatal and women’s health; infant and prenatal chiropractic resources; mental health resources; car seat safety checks; healthy recipes; and a photobooth, to name a few.

“There will be nurses from labor and delivery, and nurses from a women's clinic, so prenatal moms are going to be able to get any questions that she may have answered at this event,” Robinson said.

Oklahoma Mothers Milk Bank will also participate in the event, highlighting mothers who have donated milk as well as moms with babies who are fed with donor milk.

Moms who are tandem nursing an older child as well as an infant are also expected.

“Breastfeeding can be many different things. It can be exclusively pumping, where they pump milk and feed their baby with a bottle, or some may use a special needs system so that the baby is able to get some breast milk and supplementation,” she said.

Community events and WIC programs such as a breast pump loaner program and a “warm” line – a phone number any mom can call for advice – are all designed to support breastfeeding moms.

“We want to celebrate all of those milestones for moms, and celebrate her and make sure she understands that her baby one day is going to be so thankful for her breastfeeding and giving him or her the gift that lasts well into adulthood,” said Robinson.

There are many health benefits for the mom and a multitude of benefits for the infant as well, she said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends exclusive breastfeeding for approximately six months after birth and continued breastfeeding, along with appropriate complementary foods introduced at about six months, as long as mutually desired by mother and child for two years and beyond.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infants who are breastfed have reduced risk of asthma, obesity, Type 1 diabetes, ear infections and other health issues.

Breastfeeding can help lower a mother's risk for high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, ovarian cancer and breast cancer.

Robinson said about 60% of mothers do not breastfeed for as long as they intend. The length a mother breastfeeds her baby is influenced by many factors, including unsupportive work policies, lack of parental leave, cultural norms, lack of family support, and unsupportive hospital practices and policies.

“I'm a big supporter of making sure everyone understands that our words matter and making sure that our community and our circle of support is actually giving us supportive care,” she said.

Chickasaw Nation WIC staffs three International Board Certified Lactation Consultants and three breastfeeding peer counselors.

Lactation consultants are also available to Chickasaw Nation employees, regardless of WIC participation, said Macheala Taylor, Chickasaw Nation WIC Clinics Manager.

“We encourage employees to reach out to us for any breastfeeding concerns or if they just need support from our programs. We are always happy to support our fellow working moms,” Taylor said.

The Chickasaw Nation WIC program serves all eligible families with nutritious foods, breastfeeding support and other educational resources. Services are designed for pregnant or postpartum women, infants and children up to age 5. Participants must live within the Chickasaw Nation.

The Chickasaw Nation WIC program provides 4,000 women, infants and children nutrition benefits and education.

For more information, visit ChickasawNationHealth.net/WIC or call (580) 421-4581.

